Motocaddy S3 PRO: Review

Where Carnoustie Golf Links

When October 2016

Conditions Dry, cool, slight breeze, firm underfoot

THE BACKGROUND

Since launching little over a decade ago, Motocaddy has established itself as one of the leading manufacturers of stylish, functional and reliable golf trolleys that are easy to use, so it’s no surprise to see the 2016 edition of the Motocaddy S3 PRO deliver on all of those fronts.

The flagship S3 family was introduced in 2007 and, in the time since, has racked up a whole host of accolades. Its most recent version is by no means a reinvention of the wheel, so to speak. Rather, it is a modern update of the popular 2012 version, which takes its performance and desirability to a whole other level.

KEY FEATURE

There are so many standouts that it’s almost impossible to pick just one but the adjustable distance control system is seriously impressive. It ingeniously allows you to command your trolley up to a ‘hands-free’ distance of 60 yards. In simple terms, this means you have the ability to send your trolley to the next tee as you head to the green, which, in theory, clips some time off your round and reduces the amount of faffing about.

WHAT I LIKED MOST

Just how easy it is to use. Whilst Motocaddy has incorporated a lot of awesome technology in this updated S3 PRO (more of which shortly), it crucially hasn’t forgotten the single most important rule: if it’s not easy to use, consumers won’t like it.

The QUICKFOLD mechanism allows it to be both assembled and collapsed in seconds; the wheels lock into place with a simple click; the EASILOCK compatibility system keeps your bag securely in place; whilst the streamlined battery tray allows you to keep the battery in place when you fold the trolley down, so there’s zero ‘fiddliness’.

From out of the boot of your car to being ready for the course, you’re talking no more than a minute of ‘setting up’ time.

OTHER FEATURES I LIKED

The technology that has been poured into the S3 PRO is a gadget lover’s dream.

As well as all the things you’d expect to find in an electric trolley – speed settings, clock etc – there are loads of other cool functions, such as a lost ball timer, so neither you nor your mates ever spend more than the allotted five minutes to locate an errant shot, as well as a Cartlock security pin code system, which should help to ward off any opportunistic thieves.

The overall aesthetics of the trolley are sleek and sophisticated, too.

There’s even a function for measuring your drives, rounds and more on a new colour screen.

The overall aesthetics of the trolley are sleek and sophisticated, too, with some subtle enhancements (lower profile wheels and a new, thinner, oval-shaped rubber handle, for example) improving on the extremely popular 2012 model.

It’s also an extremely quiet trolley, gliding across the course without causing a distraction to other players.

IN CONCLUSION

If, like me, you enjoy fuss-free trolleys that come with lots of cool ‘bonus’ features, look no further.

FIND OUT MORE

For prices and specs, click here

To find your nearest Motocaddy stockist, click here

Follow @BunkeredOnline

Motocaddy S3 PRO: Your thoughts

Do you like the look of the new Motocaddy S3 PRO? Have you already got one? What have been your experiences of it so far? Let us know your thoughts in the ‘Comments’ section below.