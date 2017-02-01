Motocaddy unveil stylish 2017 golf bags

• Motocaddy has updated its premium Dry and Pro-Series bags

Motocaddy has updated its premium Dry and Pro-Series bags with a stylish modern update, including a brand new colour range and standout features.

A total of 15 bags are on offer across the full range from the UK’s top-selling electric trolley and cart bag brand, which also includes the popular Lite and Club-Series bags introduced last season that enable golfers to easily match a bag to the Motocaddy trolley of their choice.

Dry-Series

Super-lightweight (2.4kg) and 100% waterproof, the new Dry-Series bag (above) is manufactured from a durable Rip-Stop 420D Nylon fabric together with heat-welded seams and thermo-sealed zips that have been put through rigorous testing to ensure that the contents of the bag remain dry.

Along with brand new styling and colourways, the new Dry-Series has seven spacious pockets to allow for quick access to equipment, plus a practical scorecard holder to protect the scorecard against bad weather.

In addition, 14 full-length dividers provide plenty of room for clubs; upper and lower grab handles enable easy lifting on and off the trolley; plus the anti-twist base features the brand’s innovative EASILOCK™ bag-to-trolley connection system, removing the need for a lower bag strap.

Available: Early March

Colours: Black/Blue, Black/Lime, Black/Orange, Black/Red, Black/Fuschia

Price: £199.99

Pro-Series

The 2017 Pro-Series bag made from premium PU material has been upgraded with a bold new look and eye-catching colour combinations.

New features include seven extra spacious pockets, while scorecard and pencil holders enhance the performance out on the course.

Additional features include 14-full length dividers, a dedicated putter well, upper and lower grab handles, an external umbrella sleeve and an anti-twist base also offering EASILOCK™ compatibility.

Available: Early March

Colours: Black/Blue, Black/Lime, Black/Orange, Black/Red

Price: £159.99

What they said

“Having listened to customer feedback and conducted our own market research, we’re delighted to offer golfers such an extensive range of golf bags that combine the latest design trends with stand-out features,” said marketing manager Oliver Churcher.

“The need to keep innovating and improving is always a priority for us and we’re very pleased with initial reaction to the new bags.”

For more information on all Motocaddy trolleys, bags, batteries and accessories, please visit www.motocaddy.com.

