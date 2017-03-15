• Peak Performance release premium range for the pro golfer

Peak Performance Golf have released their new range of clothing for the 2017 season.

This year’s line will offer golfers a mixture of classic designs that also have a sophisticated and edgy style.

“We are aiming for the dedicated and fashion-minded golfer, who demands the best when it comes to performance and style,” explained Johanna Holmer, designer at Peak Performance Golf.

“We have merged classic designs and today’s innovations with influences from the city to create a sophisticated yet edgy collection. It’s perfect for high performance players that want to stand out in a unique way, both on and off the course.”

On offer to men is a funky Howick bomber jacket that offers everything a progressive golfer is looking for. Or if perhaps you’re in the market for a new polo shirt that is simple and clean, yet equipped to help you perform to the highest of standards, a classic, button-downed Howick collar could be for you.

An extensive female collection is available too. Blackwell wind jackets will bring out the edginess in female golfers at every level, while the polo shirt may look traditional at first, but you’ll soon discover the stylish and innovative effect it has.

With a clean yet urban look to them, the Blackwell shorts are also very practical. Whether you’re heading to the driving range or out for a nice family meal, these shorts fit all occasions.

Mrs Holmer added: “Go ahead with mixing and matching between different fabrics and shades of back, grey and dark slate blue. And why not combine it with pieces from our other collections to find that unique look? A polo goes as well with tights and shorts, as it does with pants.”

Or why not try the first ever C02-dyed Gore-Tex fabric and gear up by wearing the new Heriot and Karoro jacket? If you want to get involved in something that is new and redefined this season, Peak Performance Golf is the range for you.

Peak Performance release SS17 range

More info: peakperformance.com

Twitter: @Peak1986

