Ping Glide 2.0 wedges all about grooves

Ping Glide wedges were a revelation upon their release two years ago. Now, the updated Ping Glide 2.0 wedges have arrived – and they’re already in the bags of Louis Oosthuizen, Bubba Watson and more.

With precision-milled faces and sharper groove edges than any previous model, the result is increased spin rates and control for more precise short game performance.

The grooves on the Ping Glide 2.0 wedges are spaced closer together, meaning lower-lofted options have one additional groove (compared to the original Glide wedge), while the higher-lofted versions feature two more grooves for more spin on chip and pitch shots.

The sharper groove edges of the Ping Glide 2.0, meanwhile, boost interaction with the cover of the ball at impact.

Soft, 431 stainless steel heads stand out from the crowd with a hydropearl chrome finish, adding a new level of performance by repelling moisture for reduced sole friction.

The design has key refinements to the four sole grinds (SS, WS, ES and TS) to ensure the Ping Glide 2.0 wedges can be fit to a golfer’s divot depth or attack angle and most common turf conditions.

What they said

“The new Ping Glide 2.0 wedges represent a major breakthrough in performance for a number of reasons, but it’s the new grooves that are most exciting,” said John A. Solheim, Ping chairman & CEO.

“The players have been very pleased with the increase in spin rates, overall trajectory control, including lower ball flights, and the consistency of the carry distances.

“Together with the multiple sole grind options, the new Ping Glide 2.0 wedges offer all golfers a tremendous opportunity to improve their short games.”

Ping Glide 2.0 wedge grinds

SS Grind

Lofts: 46°/12°, 50°/12°, 52°/12°, 54°/12°, 56°/12°, 58°/10°, 60/10°

An all-purpose mid-bounce sole with heel and trail edge relief to create versatility on touch shots around the green. Ideal for moderate attack angles and divots. Fits most golfers.

WS Grind

Lofts: 56°/14°, 58°/14°, 60/14°

Full-sole design that provides turf security for players with a steep angle of attack. The reduced camber and added width prevent the sole from skipping into the ball.

TS Grind

Lofts: 58°/6°, 60°/6°

A Ping WRX-inspired design based on the Tour-proven half-moon grind. The TS grind facilitates shot making and precision from even the most difficult lies. The heel relief allows shots to be executed with an open face to difficult pins or from firm lies without fear of the lead edge sitting too high.

ES Grind

Lofts: 54°/8°, 56°/8°, 58°/8°, 60°/8°

Eye 2-inspired sole design provides the ultimate in bunker performance, resulting from the classic dish profile along with the tapered hosel. A refined lead edge upgrades all-around performance with the iconic ES grind.

Ping Glide 2.0 wedges

Available: TBC

Price: Steel – £130 per club; Graphite – £140 per club

Stock steel shaft: Ping AWT 2.0 wedge

Stock graphite shaft: Ping CFS 65/70/80 (Soft R, R, S)

After-market shaft options (no upcharge): Project X 5.0, 6.0; XP 95 (R300, S300), N.S. Pro Modus3 105 (S, X), KBS Tour (R, S, X), Dynamic Gold (S300, X100).

