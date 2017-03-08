Ping launch SS17 polo collection

• Ping launch SS17 Men’s Performance Polo Collection

• Four designs make up the most advanced range to date

• Flagship design contain Coolmax All Season fabric tech

Ping has launched its Spring/Summer 2017 Men’s Performance Polo Collection – the most technologically advanced range to date.

There are four new designs that have been unveiled: Brett, Harris, Ronan and Easton.

The flagship designs – Brett and Harris – incorporate Coolmax All Season fabric technology.

This technology transports moisture away from the body to keep you cool and dry on extremely warm days, while the fibre structure also provides insulation on colder days. The main aim behind these advancements is to help optimise the performance of the player.

The other two lines – Ronan and Easton – try to benefit the player with a refined aesthetic look and modern fit.

Ping has also brought out eye-catching colours, focusing on a bright red colour scheme, with the new collection being worn on tour this season by South African duo Louis Oosthuizen (above) and Brandon Stone.

Brett

Price: £60

Properties: Permanent performance, quick dry, crease resistant, stretch properties.

Fabric: 63% Coolmax Polyester, 29% Polyester, 8% Elastane.

Harris

Price: £60

Properties: Permanent performance, quick dry, crease resistant, stretch properties.

Fabric: 92% Coolmax Polyester, 8% Elastane.

Ronan

Price: £55

Properties: Moisture movement, quick dry, crease resistant, stretch properties.

Fabric: 92% Polyester, 8% Elastane

Easton

Price: £55

Properties: Permanent performance, crease resistant, stretch properties

Fabric: 59% Polyester, 41% Cotton

Ping SS17 polo collection

