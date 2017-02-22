PowaKaddy unveil striking cart bag range

• PowaKaddy’s popular cart bag range updated for 2017
• It takes inspiration from fashion trends across the world
• “It’s our most visually-striking cart bag range to date”
Taking inspiration from new fashion trends from across the world, the electric trolley brand has added several colours to its cart bag line-up.
Lime Green, Teal and Fuchsia have all been added and after a successful introduction to the market last year, the waterproof Dri Edition adds a third model to its stable, whilst the Premium, Deluxe and Lite bags all continue in the new range for 2017.
This extremely stylish waterproof cart bag is constructed from a 2000mm-coated waterproof fabric and weighs only 2.3kg.
It incorporates covered zip holders and heat welded seams, ensuring all your equipment and belongings will stay completely dry during the heavy downpours.
There is plenty of storage space with no fewer than seven pockets and a 14-way divider will help to keep your clubs organised. Key Lock system on the base stops lateral movement of your bag when used with a PowaKaddy electric cart.
Available: March
Colours: White/Grey/Blue, Black/Yellow and White/Grey/Red
Price: £189.99
Three brand new stylings have been introduced for PowaKaddy’s best-selling premium cart bag range.
Utilising vinyl and PU materials in its construction, this popular cart bag also offers seven spacious storage pockets and 14 full-length dividers.
Further functionality is added with PowaKaddy’s Lift Handle, which has been specifically designed in order to make transportation a much simpler task.
Available: March
Colours: Black/Yellow, Black/Red and White/Lime
Price: £149.99
“The response we’ve had from retail partners and consumers on our bags over the past year has been terrific and, after much research and development, we’re looking forward to introducing our most visually-striking bag range to date,” said marketing manager Mei Tierney.
“With four models in the new range, and a wide range of colour options and styles, there’s a bag for every type of golfer.”
For more information on all trolleys, bags, batteries and accessories, please visit powakaddy.co.uk.