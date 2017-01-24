Scotty Cameron Futura line gets expanded

• Scotty Cameron adds seven new models to legendary Futura line

• The family blends the best features from GOLO and Futura X lines

• Addition also made to the Select line with unveiling of Newport 3

Seven new models have been added to the legendary Scotty Cameron Futura range for 2017.

From rounded mid-mallets to high-tech, larger mallets, the family blends the best features from the previous GOLO and Futura X lines with Scotty Cameron’s continued innovation in multi-material putter constructions.

The line-up of tour-proven shapes have enhanced stability and forgiveness, improved alignment features, and responsive feel and feedback.

The new Scotty Cameron Futura models are identified by shape and size using a 5, 6 and 7 numbering system – the higher the number the larger the model.

Futura 5CB

Classic meets modern in this rounded “cavity back” mid-mallet with multi-material face-sole technology and a black aircraft aluminium flange plate.

Futura 5MB

Classic, elegant “muscle-back” rounded mid-mallet with wrap-around face-sole technology and completely solid stainless steel flange.

Futura 5W

An update to the popular Scotty Cameron Futura X5, the 5W adds multi-material face-sole technology and enhanced dual-purpose alignment features that frame the ball and line up the sweet spot with white flange lines placed parallel to each wing.

Futura 5S

In response to Tour feedback, the straight-shafted Scotty Cameron Futura 5S has been created, which is similar in shape to the Futura 7M but in the more compact “5” size. A dual-purpose alignment design frames the ball and aligns to the sweet spot.

Futura 6M

Combining some of the best MOI-enhancing design cues of the Futura X and the Futura X7, the Scotty Cameron Futura 6M offers the ultimate in forgiveness and resistance to twisting on off-centre strikes.

Futura 6M DB

The ultimate in high MOI, forgiveness and stability, the Scotty Cameron Futura 6M Dual Balance adds an extra 50g of weight in the head and at the butt end of the shaft to slow and stabilise the putting stroke.

Futura 7M

An updated take on the multi-material Futura X7M, the Scotty Cameron Futura 7M features refined shaping of the back wings and stainless steel “bar back”, which moves weight back behind the putter face for added forgiveness and dual-purpose alignment.

Scotty Cameron Select Newport 3

Meanwhile, a new teardrop-shaped, heel-shafted mid-mallet putter has been added to the iconic Select line of putters, which has been designed for players that need maximum toe flow in their stroke.

A built-in vibration dampening system connects the milled aluminium face inlay with the stainless steel body, producing a responsive feel and feedback that Scotty describes as “soft, but solid.”

Like every putter in the Select line, the Newport 3 features advanced stability weighting with two removable, customisable stainless steel heel-toe weights, a stepless steel shaft engineered for optimal flex and performance, and a supple Red Matador Mid-size grip.

Scotty Cameron Futura and Select lines

Available: All March 17, 2017

Price: All £335 (Futura 6M DB is £355)

More info: scottycameron.com

