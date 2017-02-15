Skechers unveil all-new GO GOLF range

• New Skechers range offers ‘out of box comfort’ for every golfer

• Shoes are worn on PGA Tour by Matt Kuchar and Russell Knox

• Five new men’s and two new women’s styles have been added



Carrying on from their impressive 2016 range, five new men’s and two new women’s styles have been added to the Skechers GO GOLF collection for 2017.

The versatile new range showcases innovative technologies, exciting new designs and eye-catching colour schemes.

New innovations

Skechers’ boundary-pushing R&D department have designed a range of shoes that provides “total performance and out of the box comfort built specifically for the golf course”.

Newly improved cushioning technologies, such as GOGA Mat and GOGA Matrix, provide exceptional yoga mat feel and comfort.

This, coupled with 5Gen, a next generation highly responsive cushioning foam used in the sole, the waterproof H2GO shield, DRI-LEX moisture management, and SoftSpikes all contribute to make this an extremely diverse shoe range available to the modern golfer.

Skeckers ambassadors

Skechers GO GOLF shoes are worn by some of the most recognisable names in golf.

PGA Tour star Matt Kuchar and two-time winner on the PGA Tour in 2016, Russell Knox (above), endorse the men’s GO GOLF Pro and Focus respectively, giving continual praise for the unmistakable comfort and style.

Highlights from the new collection

The GO GOLF Pro 2 and Pro 2-LX is the next generation of Skechers’ most advanced golf shoe featuring 5-GEN technology. Combining a classic design with replaceable spikes and complete Skechers H2GO Shield waterproof protection.

The Skechers GO GOLF Elite 2 unites the premium Skechers GO GOLF Pro 2 upper with a spikeless designed, comfort traction outsole. These fully waterproof shoes offer comfort and stability, whilst bringing a fresh and sleek look to the new collection.

The GO GOLF Focus is a brand new addition to the GO GOLF collection. Hailed as the sleek, lightweight stability offering within the 2017 collection, this waterproof shoe features a durable grip TPU bottom plate and a sleek low to the ground, full contact bottom.

Skechers GO GOLF collection

For more information on the full range, colour options and prices: visit skechers.co.uk.

