Srixon Z-Star: Get Russell Knox’ ball!

• Srixon Z-Star & Z-Star XV models have been unveiled for 2017

• The model is what Russell Knox has used for recent triumphs

• “The ball gives me complete confidence in my ability,” he said

The ball that propelled Russell Knox to PGA Tour and WGC glory over the past 18 months has been updated for 2017: the Srixon Z-Star.

Released alongside the Srixon Z-Star XV, both models have been designed for skilled players using Energetic Gradient Growth Core technology – which have led to improved launch conditions, flight performance and approach spin control.

“I love how this ball feels” – Russell Knox

“I attribute much of my recent success to the trust I have in my Z-Star golf ball,” said Knox (below). “I love how this ball feels and it gives me complete confidence in my ability to control the spin on greenside pitches and chips.”

Both models have a Third Generation Spin Skin Coating – a softer cover coating which produces more friction at impact for better approach and greenside control, especially from the rough.

The Z-Star model is geared more towards control with a softer feel on all shots, while the Z-Star XV boasts category-leading distance off the tee based on independent data gathered.

A new 338 Speed Dimple Pattern, with five different dimple sizes, improves aerodynamics producing a more penetrating ball flight.

So, do you choose the Z-Star or Z-Star XV? This might aid your decision-making.

Srixon Z-Star

• Mid-high swing speeds

• Softer feel

• Exceptional distance

• Maximum greenside spin

Srixon Z-Star XV

• Higher swing speeds

• Firmer compression

• Maximum distance

• Exceptional greenside spin

Srixon has also announced a partnership with Prostate Cancer UK, which will see the delivery of limited edition 15-ball bonus packs including a free sleeve of the new Z-Star or Z-Star XV featuring the Prostate Cancer UK logo.

For every dozen sold, £1.50 will be donated to the charity, which raises vital funds and awareness for the disease.

Srixon Z-Star & Z-Star XV balls

Available: February 17, 2017

Price: £44.99 per dozen

More info: srixon.co.uk

