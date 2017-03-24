Sunwise launch new eyewear collection

• Award-winning eyewear brand Sunwise release new range

British eyewear company Sunwise are releasing an exciting new collection.

The award-winning brand has a number of new products that have been carefully designed to provide practicality and style.

At the top of the new range is the seamless Hastings design (RRP £94.99) that includes lightweight handcrafted lenses with a flexible nose to provide maximum comfort.

If that doesn’t interest you, then perhaps the Parade White Model (RRP £64.99, above) will, with its clear vision quality, vivid colour contrasts and lenses that are impact resistant.

Introduced to the new interchangeable range, the Kennington (RRP £37.99) is one of the latest models on the market. The new half-frame model, which is extremely lightweight, ticks all the boxes. It is available in shiny black or sheer purple.

Or, if you’re looking for something lower down the price range, Sunwise ’s new essential range will have a model for you. The coral pink Peak with red platinum lenses (RRP £23.99) or the new Summit model (RRP £21.99) both still deliver high quality vision and comfort despite being significantly cheaper.

The new Retro Lifestyle range delivers fashionable and practical eyewear, too. The Breeze model (RRP £18.99) will cover all types of events and comes in a variety of colours.

“Sunwise eyewear provides emotional and functional benefits and inspires everyone to take up a challenge involving more sports and outdoor leisure activities,” said Sunwise brand director Maria Aries.

Whether it’s golf, hill walking, or even afternoon strolls, the new Sunwise range is ideal for all passions and lifestyles.

