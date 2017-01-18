TaylorMade Milled Grind wedges unveiled

• TaylorMade Milled Grind wedges feature all-new groove tech
• The grooves have steeper side walls and a sharper edge radius
• A Precision Weight Port moves 10g for optimal CG location
Called the ZTP-17, the grooves have steeper side walls and a sharper edge radius for maximum spin, while – similar to the irons – a precise leading edge promotes improved and more consistent turf interaction.
A Precision Weight Port moves 10g for an optimal CG location, providing a lower launch angle and increased spin rate.
A low effective bounce (LB) grind provides the least amount of ground resistance, a standard grind (SB) has a median ground resistance, and a high bounce (HB) grind features a wider sole that offers the most ground resistance.
Read more -> TaylorMade P770 is the ‘complete players iron’
“Wedges that are hand-ground lend themselves to inconsistencies from wedge to wedge, especially when mass produced,” said Paul Demkowski, TaylorMade’s expert engineer for irons and wedges.
“The new TaylorMade Milled Grind wedges use advanced milling techniques to ensure precision where it matters most.
“Based on feedback from Tour players, we created three uniquely milled grinds for all types of swings and turf conditions.”
Available: TBC
Price: TBC
Spec: SB – 50, 52, 54, 56, 58, 60-degree in Satin Nickel Chrome/Antique Bronze; LB – 54, 56, 58, 60-degree in Satin Nickel Chrome; HB – 56, 58, 60-degree in Satin Nickel Chrome
Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Wedge
Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360