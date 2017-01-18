TaylorMade Milled Grind wedges unveiled

• TaylorMade Milled Grind wedges feature all-new groove tech

• The grooves have steeper side walls and a sharper edge radius

• A Precision Weight Port moves 10g for optimal CG location

Launched alongside the TaylorMade P770 irons, the TaylorMade Milled Grind wedges come in three bounce options – standard, low and high – and feature all-new grooves.

Called the ZTP-17, the grooves have steeper side walls and a sharper edge radius for maximum spin, while – similar to the irons – a precise leading edge promotes improved and more consistent turf interaction.

A Precision Weight Port moves 10g for an optimal CG location, providing a lower launch angle and increased spin rate.

A low effective bounce (LB) grind provides the least amount of ground resistance, a standard grind (SB) has a median ground resistance, and a high bounce (HB) grind features a wider sole that offers the most ground resistance.

What they said

“Wedges that are hand-ground lend themselves to inconsistencies from wedge to wedge, especially when mass produced,” said Paul Demkowski, TaylorMade’s expert engineer for irons and wedges.

“The new TaylorMade Milled Grind wedges use advanced milling techniques to ensure precision where it matters most.

“Based on feedback from Tour players, we created three uniquely milled grinds for all types of swings and turf conditions.”

TaylorMade Milled Grind wedges



Available: TBC

Price: TBC

Spec: SB – 50, 52, 54, 56, 58, 60-degree in Satin Nickel Chrome/Antique Bronze; LB – 54, 56, 58, 60-degree in Satin Nickel Chrome; HB – 56, 58, 60-degree in Satin Nickel Chrome

Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Wedge

Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360

