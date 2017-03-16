Zoom glove designed to fit YOUR hand

• Finding the perfect glove has never been easier with Zoom

• Zoom follows the contours of your hand for a natural fit

• Prices of the gloves start from as little as £11.99

The same company that brought you the Big Max bags and trolleys has introduced a new perfectly-fitting innovative glove called Zoom.

Every golfer knows the routine: you force the first glove you see on, flex your hand and when you realise it doesn’t fix, poorly pack it away and repeat the process over again.

The difficulty of finding the perfect golf glove is one we all face. The palm being too baggy or there being a slight pinch on the knuckles.

It’s a task not many look forward to – but Zoom has arrived to ease all of those problems.

Read more -> Big Max add to award-winning Aqua range

Designed and refined over the past two years with Austrian European Tour player Markus Brier, Zoom has drawn inspiration from compression wear technology to create several unique golf applications.

Flexx-Fit ensures that the glove follows the contours of a golfer’s hand for a natural fit.

Shape-Fit creates 80% less wrinkles than traditional gloves meaning there is a much closer connection to the golf grip and helps it stay in perfect shape.

Instant-Fit, meanwhile, ensures that the comfort and performance characteristics are in place from the opening tee shot, allowing you to focus solely on your round.

Read more -> Check out the Big Max Blade Quattro trolley

While all gloves will feature the brand’s core technology, they do come in three distinct designs:

• Zoom Tour – A premium carbretta leather glove delivering instant feedback and superb feel;

• Zoom Grip – A tacky suede material glove to ensure connection to the golf club;

• Zoom Weather – A honeycomb nylon pattern on the palm enhancing the grip, regardless of the weather.

In addition to the most modern technology, this new glove also features several colour combinations that make them stand out from the crowd.

Follow @BunkeredOnline

New Zoom gloves

Available: Now

Price: Tour – £19.99; Grip – £14.99; Weather – £11.99

More info: zoomgloves.de/en

More Reading