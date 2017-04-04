10 Masters rookies you better have your eye on

1. Jon Rahm

Country: Spain

Age: 22

OWGR: 12

Best finish in a major: T23 (U.S. Open, 2016)

With his nickname ‘Rahmbo’, the Spaniard has been fearless so far throughout his debut PGA Tour season. His win at the Farmers Insurance Open on the difficult Torrey Pines was outstanding, but going toe-to-toe with Dustin Johnson in the final at the WGC-Dell Match Play was equally impressive, even if he did fall just short. His last five results read: 1-T16-T5-T3-2, so it would be no real surprise if he is the best performing rookie.