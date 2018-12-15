11 easy ways to keep your game in shape this winter

1. Practice makes perfect

Don’t just aimlessly bat away 100 balls on the range every couple of weeks, make the most of your practice time this winter. Find some new drills that you will enjoy and work hard on improving the weaker sides of your game.

2. Mix it up It easy

when the weather is rotten to simply head up to the driving range, and although time spent at the range is helpful, try and strike a good balance. Play a few holes, find somewhere to practice indoors and find ways of having fun whilst you practice this winter.



3. Remain competitive

When that first Spring medal rolls around you will want your game to be sharp. Try and find ways to keep playing competitive golf this winter, whether it be taking part in your club’s winter eclectics, medals or simply pitting yourself against a few friends.

4. Set goals

Where do you want your game to be when spring decides to bloom? The long winter is a great time to take stock and have a think about your golf. Set goals that you can achieve over the next five months, whether it be finding more distance, improving your chipping or curing swing faults.



5. Keep fit

Golf won’t be on the cards every day so find other ways to keep fit. It is easy to let your fitness slip during the long winter nights so why not visit the gym, ride your bike or go for a run. If you keep moving and keep fit, you are going to be in better shape to shoot lower scores in those first few medals.

6. Experiment

With little or no competitions to worry about there is no better time to experiment and try new things. Work on hitting a new kind of shot, try out different clubs, see if you can master the stinger or even make a swing change this winter.



7. Get some lessons

If you are serious about keeping your game in shape and improving this winter then this is an absolute must. Go and see your local PGA pro and book some lessons for yourself.

8. Play more links golf

The quick drying nature of links courses make them fantastic options during the winter. In Scotland you are never more than 40 miles or so away from the sea, so find somewhere on the coast where you can continue to play, even when your course is closed because of the persistent rain.

9. Introduce a friend to the game

Ask one of your friends to join you in your endeavours this winter. Having someone to play with is probably the easiest way of staying motivated during the winter, so why not ring up a mate and get them involved. You never know, they might catch the golf bug in the process.

10. Keep playing

A fairly simple one, but just keep playing. There is no easier way of keeping your game in shape. Don’t let the cold, rain, wind and snow put you off fro, heading to the course or the range. Just keep swinging, you'll thank yourself come April.



11. Come prepared

Having the proper gear is crucial in helping you to play your best golf when the weather conditions are at their worst. Galvin Green's comprehensive range of performance garments and accessories will keep you warm, dry, comfortable and swinging freely.

