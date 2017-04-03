There are no results available.
11 times TV viewers had an impact on a golf tournament

Golf News

11 times TV viewers had an impact on a golf tournament

By Martin Inglis03 April, 2017
Rules of Golf ANA Inspiration
1. Craig Stadler – 1987 Andy Williams Open

At the 1987 Andy Williams Open (now the Farmers Insurance Open), Stadler was disqualified after collecting his second place cheque for $37,333 because of TV viewers. When highlights were replayed, on the 14th hole of his third round Stadler knocked his ball into a muddy lie under some trees. He could only play the ball by kneeling and, wearing light chinos, put a towel down. Turns out he illegally built up his stance and should’ve added two strokes to his score.

