There are no results available.
Bunkered
Log-in
Register
About Us
Contact Us
Competitions
Archive
Forum
Our Magazine
Our Titles
Subscribe
Advice & Guides
Society Golf
Winter Golf
Holiday Golf
More
Bunkered Golf Club
Scottish Golf Show
Our App
Charity Raffle
Subscribe
Log-in
News
›
Trending
›
PGA Tour
›
European Tour
Fantasy Golf
›
Sign Up
›
Prizes
›
Rules
Lessons
›
Quick Tips
›
Video Lessons
›
Short Game
Gear
›
New Releases
›
Reviews
›
Videos
Videos
›
Gear
›
Features
›
Misc
Blogs
›
The Cut Line
›
Gear Shorts
›
Social Eyes
Travel
›
Course Directory
›
Course of the week
›
Holiday Golf
Home
›
Golf News
›
13 of the worst things in golf
The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals
Golf News
Golf News
Trending
Latest New Gear
Tour News
Tiger Tracker
Rory Tracker
European Tour
PGA Tour
Majors
Scottish News
Amateur & Club News
Ryder Cup
Lists
The Masters
13 of the worst things in golf
By
Bunkered Golf Magazine
—
15 April, 2017
Share
Share
1. Finding your ball like this...
Prev
1 of 13
Next
Is online the new way to watch live golf, #SB2K17, Vernon Kay & Barack Obama
›
Related Articles - Lists
18 Masters records that could be broken
› Read article
10 Masters rookies you better have your eye on
› Read article
11 times TV viewers had an impact on a golf tournament
› Read article
1987 Ryder Cup team: What happened?
› Read article
5 things all golfers should never ever do
› Read article
6 of golf's most notable sackings
› Read article
14 most dangerous golf courses in the world
› Read article
16 best GIFs featuring Bubba Watson
› Read article
Latest Headlines
NEW
Rory McIlroy to tie the knot this weekend
Gear Shorts
Mizuno's star signings
Edoardo Molinari thrilled to end winless drought
Fun
13 of the worst things in golf
Live golf's digitial crossover
hot
Four new spikeless FootJoy shoes
Cobra step back in time with Heritage Collection
Player devastated to miss SB2K17
×
Latest Story
By
Golf News
Rory McIlroy to tie the knot this weekend
NEW
By
Michael McEwan
GEAR SHORTS
Mizuno's star signings, Molinari is loving his new ball
Gear Shorts
By
David Cunninghame
Edoardo Molinari thrilled to end winless drought
Edoardo Molinari
By
Michael McEwan
13 of the worst things in golf
Fun
By
Bunkered Golf Magazine
FootJoy add four models to spikeless range
hot
By
Andrew Ward
Other Top Stories
19 of the best Sergio Garcia celebration pics
GALLERY
By
Martin Inglis
Twitter reacts to Sergio Garcia's Masters win
Sergio Garcia
By
Martin Inglis
Peter Alliss brands Rory McIlroy's Muirfield remarks 'stupid'
Peter Alliss
By
Martin Inglis
Problems mount for Scottish golf
Scottish Golf
By
Bryce Ritchie
11 times TV viewers had an impact on a golf tournament
Rules of Golf
By
Martin Inglis
Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters
below
Subscribe