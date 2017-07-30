There are no results available.
Golf News

13-year-old duo receive Scottish Golf call-ups

By Bunkered Golf Magazine30 July, 2017
Scottish Golf
Calum Scott

Thirteen-year-olds Calum Scott and Aidan O’Hagan have received Scotland call-ups for the Boys’ Home Internationals at St Annes Old Links in two weeks’ time.

The duo are among the youngest ever to represent Scotland at the U18 event, with Scott’s call-up coming after winning the Global Golf Post Scottish Boys U16s at Fairmont St Andrews earlier this month.

The Nairn lad is following in the footsteps of older brother Sandy, who qualified for last month’s Scottish Open, and can’t wait to represent his country from August 8-10.

“Playing in the Boys’ Home Internationals has maybe come a little earlier than expected, but I can’t wait to play,” said Scott. “I like to have some friendly rivalry with Sandy and I’m enjoying my golf, playing with a lot of good pals around my age with low handicaps at Nairn. We push each other on, practicing and playing a lot.”

Sandy Scott

Sandy (above) has been selected for the Men’s team for their event at Moortown from August 16-18, with the side also featuring Carrick Neill Scottish Stroke Play champion Liam Johnston and another Walker Cup contender in Craig Howie.

 Top-ranked Scots Robert MacIntyre and Connor Syme are both unavailable having earned qualification for the US Amateur Championship at Riviera from 14 – 20 August.

 The Girls’ and Ladies’ Home Internationals both take place at Little Aston from August 9-11 with, for the first time this season, the winners of the Men’s, Women’s, Boys’ and Girls’ Amateur Championships securing automatic spots in the teams.

The Men’s side will be finalised after next week’s Scottish Amateur Championship at Prestwick with two places still available.

Here are the teams:

Scotland Girls’ Team

Kirsty Brodie (Strathmore)
Hannah Darling (Broomieknowe)
Louise Duncan (West Kilbride)
Jillian Farrell (Cardross)
Hazel MacGarvie (Ladies Golf Club Troon)
Jasmine Mackintosh (Hazlehead)
Molly Richmond (Strathaven)

Scotland Women’s Team

Gemma Batty (Moffat)
Eilidh Briggs (Kilmacolm)
Chloe Goadby (St Regulus Ladies Golf Club)
Connie Jaffrey (Ladies Golf Club Troon)
Hannah McCook (Grantown-on-Spey)
Shannon McWilliam (Aboyne)
Clara Young (North Berwick)

Scotland Boys’ Team

Jack Broun (Ayr Belleisle)
Callum Bruce (Duff House Royal)
Greg Dalziel (Airdrie)
Campbell Gibson (Blairgowrie)
Darren Howie (Peebles)
Lewis Irvine (Kirkhill)
Eric McIntosh (Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society)
Aidan O’Hagan (Old Course Ranfurly)
John Paterson (New Golf Club St Andrews)
Calum Scott (Nairn)
Marc Watt (Inverallochy)

Scotland Men’s Team

Rory Franssen (Inverness)
Craig Howie (Peebles)
Liam Johnston (Dumfries & County)
Ryan Lumsden (Royal Wimbledon)
Chris Maclean (Balmore)
Craig Ross (Kirkhill)
Sandy Scott (Nairn)
Jamie Stewart (Old Course Ranfurly)
Euan Walker (Kilmarnock Barassie)

