1. October 7, 2007 – Turns pro, earns card

Less than three weeks after turning pro on September 18, 2007, Rory wrapped his European Tour card up for the 2008 season. He banked €211,322 from a third-placed finish at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and, from four events, won €277,255 to end 95th on the Race to Dubai. First job, done.