1987 Ryder Cup team: What happened?

Ian Woosnam

Following the 1987 Ryder Cup, Woosnam became a serial winner on the European Tour, with 1995 the only year between 1988 and 1997 that he didn’t record at least one win. In total, 22 of his 30 professional wins came after the match, including the 1991 Masters, where a win saw him become world No.1 for 50 weeks. He also has six wins on the Senior Tours.