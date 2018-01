2017 bunkered Advent Calendar winners!

Last month, we gave away £4,000 worth of prizes over the course of 24 days in our annual Advent Calendar! Now, the time has come to reveal the lucky winners…



If your name is listed below, congratulations! All winners will be contacted by a member of the bunkered team in due course. Please check your emails.

December 1 – ShotScope V2 watch

Gary McDowall, Edinburgh

December 2 – PlaneSWING PowerSTANCE

Jackie Howell, Shepperton

December 3 – Sun Mountain H2NO Sunday bag

Gary Murdie, Hawick

December 4 – 2x Friday Open tickets

Brian Lindsay, Kirkcaldy

December 5 – Welling Putting Mat

Billy Hamilton, Catrine

December 6 – FootJoy Winter Gift Pack

Hugh Jones, Chalfont St Giles

December 7 – AlcoSense Pro breathalyser

Tam Brown, Perth

December 8 – Stuburt Endurance winter boots

John Ward, Hamilton

December 9 – 5x dozen Wilson DX2 balls

Michelle Jones, Bredbury

December 10 – Sun Mountain H2NO Sunday bag

Richard Tyler, Guildford

December 11 – Hedgehog Golf trolley wheels

Sam Horseman, Manston

December 12 – FootJoy Lambswool Lined Half Zip pullover

Rob Tosh, Kilmarnock

December 13 – 5x Bioflow wristbands

Christopher Bloomfield, Nottingham

December 14 – Dozen customised VICE Golf balls

Stephanie Emmerson, Scarborough

December 15 – Fourball at The Belfry (Derby Course)

Richard Woolley, Loughborough

December 16 – Ojee Golf Talon MK2

Andrew Ewington, Johnstone

December 17 – 3-Pack PlaneSWING PutterWheel

Martin Sanger, Lockerbie

December 18 – Kjus Kulm Engineered V-neck pullover

Gareth Roberts, Holyhead

December 19 – CaddyCell 18-hole Lithium battery

Diana Barrett, Sale

December 20 – GrooveFix LineFix360 & ALine

Claire Dykins, Baildon

December 21 – Walter Hagen whisky

Graeme Watson, Bishopbriggs

December 22 – Galvin Green Danny Insula

John Bamber, Poole

December 23 – Souillac three-night golf holiday for two

Mike Chapman, Swanage

December 24 – Motocaddy CUBE trolley

Dean Cantlay, Elgin