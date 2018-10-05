2018 Ryder Cup: Full results and player records

Friday morning fourballs
Rose/Rahm lost to Finau/Koepka, 1-dn
McIlroy/Olesen lost to Johnson/Fowler, 4&2
Casey/Hatton lost to Spieth/Thomas, 1-dn
Molinari/Fleetwood beat Woods/Reed, 3&1
Session: Europe 1-3 USA
Overall: Europe 1-3 USA
Friday afternoon foursomes
Stenson/Rose beat Johnson/Fowler, 3&2
Poulter/McIlroy beat Watson/Simpson, 4&2
Garcia/Noren beat Mickelson/DeChambeau, 5&4
Molinari/Fleetwood beat Spieth/Thomas, 5&4
Session: Europe 4-0 USA
Overall: Europe 5-3 USA
Saturday morning fourballs
Garcia/McIlroy beat Finau/Koepka, 2&1
Casey/Hatton beat Johnson/Fowler, 3&2
Molinari/Fleetwood beat Woods/Reed, 4&3
Poulter/Rahm lost to Spieth/Thomas, 2&1
Session: Europe 3-1 USA
Overall: Europe 8-4 USA
Saturday afternoon foursomes
Stenson/Rose beat Johnson/Koepka, 2&1
Garcia/Noren lost to Watson/Simpson, 3&2
Molinari/Fleetwood beat Woods/DeChambeau, 5&4
Poulter/McIlroy lost to Spieth/Thomas, 4&3
Session: Europe 2-2 USA
Overall: Europe 10-6 USA
Sunday singles
1st: McIlroy lost to Thomas, 1-dn - 10-7
2nd: Casey halved with Koepka - 10.5-7.5
3rd: Rose lost to Simpson, 3&2 - 10.5-8.5
6th: Rahm beat Woods, 2&1 - 12.5-9.5
4th: Fleetwood lost to Finau, 6&4 - 10.5-9.5
7th: Poulter beat Johnson, 2-up - 13.5-9.5
5th: Olesen beat Spieth, 5&4 - 11.5-9.5
9th: Garcia beat Fowler, 2&1 - 15.5-9.5
8th: Molinari beat Mickelson, 4&2 - 14.5-9.5 (Winning Point)
10th: Hatton lost to Reed, 3&2 - 15.5-10.5
11th: Stenson beat Watson, 5&4 - 16.5-10.5
12th: Noren beat DeChambeau, 1-up - 17.5-10.5
Session: Europe 7.5 - 4.5 USA
Overall: Europe 17.5 - 10.5 USA
Player records
Europe
Paul Casey - 1-1-1
Tommy Fleetwood - 4-1-0
Sergio Garcia - 3-1-0
Tyrrell Hatton - 1-2-0
Rory McIlroy - 2-3-0
Francesco Molinari - 5-0-0
Alex Noren - 2-1-0
Thorbjorn Olesen - 1-1-0
Ian Poulter - 2-2-0
Jon Rahm - 1-2-0
Justin Rose - 2-2-0
Henrik Stenson - 3-0-0
USA
Bryson DeChambeau - 0-3-0
Tony Finau - 2-1-0
Rickie Fowler - 1-3-0
Dustin Johnson - 1-4-0
Brooks Koepka - 1-2-1
Phil Mickelson - 0-2-0
Patrick Reed - 1-2-0
Webb Simpson - 2-1-0
Jordan Spieth - 3-2-0
Justin Thomas - 4-1-0
Bubba Watson - 1-2-0
Tiger Woods - 0-4-0