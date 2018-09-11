2018 Ryder Cup: How to watch on TV

It’s almost time!
The 2018 Ryder Cup – the 42nd edition of the biennial battle between the US and Europe – is looming large on the horizon.
Over 200,000 golf from across the world are expected to descend upon Le Golf National near Paris, in France, to see the action unfold.
But what about those who don’t have tickets? What about the fans in the UK? How do they see the biggest match in golf?
Watch it live!
Sky Sports Golf has exclusive live rights to broadcast the battle. Here’s a run-down of when you can see it all happen.
Tuesday, Sept 25
Live Celebrity Match
Sky Sports Golf
From 2pm
Wednesday, Sept 26
Live On The Range
Sky Sports Golf
From 2pm
Thursday, Sept 27
Live Captains Match
Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Golf
From 12pm
Live Opening Ceremony
Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Golf
From 4pm
Friday, Sept 28
Day 1
Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Golf
From 6.30am
Saturday, Sept 29
Day 2
Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Golf
From 6.30am
Sunday, Sept 30
Final Day
Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Golf
From 9.30am
Not a Sky Sports customer?
You can buy a NOW TV pass that will allow you to see the action unfold.
A NOW TV Sky Sports Pass currently comes in at £7.99 per day, £12.99 per week, or £33.99 per month.
What about the BBC?
‘Auntie’ will be showing a nightly highlights show, anchored by Eilidh Barbour. Times have yet to be confirmed. Bookmark this page to check back for updates.