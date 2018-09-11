search
Golf News

2018 Ryder Cup: How to watch on TV

By bunkered.co.uk11 September, 2018
Ryder Cup 2018 Ryder Cup Le Golf National Team Europe Team USA Sky Sports Golf BBC NOW TV
2018 Ryder Cup Sign

It’s almost time!

The 2018 Ryder Cup – the 42nd edition of the biennial battle between the US and Europe – is looming large on the horizon.

Over 200,000 golf from across the world are expected to descend upon Le Golf National near Paris, in France, to see the action unfold.

• Thomas Pieters recalls 'hostile' Ryder Cup crowds

But what about those who don’t have tickets? What about the fans in the UK? How do they see the biggest match in golf? 

• Matt Wallace breaks silence on Ryder Cup snub

• OPINION - Why the Ryder Cup needs a 'Matt Wallace Rule'

Watch it live!

Sky Sports Golf has exclusive live rights to broadcast the battle. Here’s a run-down of when you can see it all happen.

Tuesday, Sept 25 

Live Celebrity Match
Sky Sports Golf 
From 2pm 

Wednesday, Sept 26

Live On The Range
Sky Sports Golf 
From 2pm 

Thursday, Sept 27 

Live Captains Match
Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Golf 
From 12pm

Live Opening Ceremony
Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Golf 
From 4pm 

Friday, Sept 28 

Day 1
Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Golf  
From 6.30am 

Saturday, Sept 29 

Day 2
Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Golf
From 6.30am 

Sunday, Sept 30 

Final Day
Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Golf 
From 9.30am

Not a Sky Sports customer?

You can buy a NOW TV pass that will allow you to see the action unfold. 

A NOW TV Sky Sports Pass currently comes in at £7.99 per day, £12.99 per week, or £33.99 per month. 

• Sam Torrance hits out at suggestion of US Ryder Cup dominance

What about the BBC? 

‘Auntie’ will be showing a nightly highlights show, anchored by Eilidh Barbour. Times have yet to be confirmed. Bookmark this page to check back for updates.

