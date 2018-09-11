2018 Ryder Cup: How to watch on TV

It’s almost time!



The 2018 Ryder Cup – the 42nd edition of the biennial battle between the US and Europe – is looming large on the horizon.

Over 200,000 golf from across the world are expected to descend upon Le Golf National near Paris, in France, to see the action unfold.

But what about those who don’t have tickets? What about the fans in the UK? How do they see the biggest match in golf?

Watch it live!

Sky Sports Golf has exclusive live rights to broadcast the battle. Here’s a run-down of when you can see it all happen.

Tuesday, Sept 25

Live Celebrity Match

Sky Sports Golf

From 2pm

Wednesday, Sept 26

Live On The Range

Sky Sports Golf

From 2pm

Thursday, Sept 27

Live Captains Match

Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Golf

From 12pm

Live Opening Ceremony

Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Golf

From 4pm

Friday, Sept 28

Day 1

Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Golf

From 6.30am

Saturday, Sept 29

Day 2

Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Golf

From 6.30am

Sunday, Sept 30

Final Day

Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Golf

From 9.30am

Not a Sky Sports customer?

You can buy a NOW TV pass that will allow you to see the action unfold.

A NOW TV Sky Sports Pass currently comes in at £7.99 per day, £12.99 per week, or £33.99 per month.

What about the BBC?

‘Auntie’ will be showing a nightly highlights show, anchored by Eilidh Barbour. Times have yet to be confirmed. Bookmark this page to check back for updates.

