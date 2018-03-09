2018 Ryder Cup to boast biggest-ever first tee grandstand

If you’re not already excited for this year’s Ryder Cup – and we fail to see how that’s possible – then the following video will absolutely ramp up the heart rate.

Ryder Cup Europe has published a sneak peek of how the first tee at Le Golf National near Paris will look for this year’s edition of the match. And suffice to say, c’est magnifique!

The organisers are planning to install the biggest-ever grandstand around the tee, which will also provide fans with a view of the 18th green. It will feature more than 6,500 seats as well as standing room for a further 150 fans.

To put that into context, the first tee at Gleneagles in 2014 had 2,148 seats, with 1,668 at Hazeltine National in 2016.

Check it out for yourself...



A first look at what the first tee will look like at the 2018 #RyderCup in Paris pic.twitter.com/c1Be8vmIr8 — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) March 8, 2018

“The Ryder Cup is one of most popular and premiere sporting events around,” said Ryder Cup Match Director Edward Kitson. “Every two years we look to bring something new to the event on-site and reward the hundreds of thousands of fans who travel to support the team.



“The first tee is major part of that focus and we’re very excited to introduce fans to what will be the biggest single grandstand ever seen at the Ryder Cup. There’s no doubt the atmosphere will be incredible.”



Work on the grandstand will start after the French Open in July and should be completed by the end of August, four weeks ahead of the start of the Ryder Cup.



Très bonne!