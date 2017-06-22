2018 Scottish Open & LSO host venue confirmed

Gullane has been confirmed as the host for the 2018 Scottish Open from July 12-15.



And, just like at Dundonald Links this year, the Ladies’ Scottish Open – now co-sanctioned by the LPGA – will also follow at the East Lothian venue two weeks later from July 26-29.

The picturesque links first hosted the Scottish Open for the first time in 2015 where Rickie Fowler birdied three of the last four holes to take down compatriot Matt Kuchar and Frenchman Raphael Jacquelin.

It marked the second year of a four-year plan by chief sponsor Aberdeen Asset Management (AAM) to take the tournament to each four corners of the home of golf – Royal Aberdeen (2014), Gullane (2015), Castle Stuart (2016) and Dundonald Links (2017). However, prominent players have called for the event to have a more permanent home.

Phil Mickelson is one of those. The 46-year-old will not be teeing it up at Dundonald Links this year, saying: “It's too much for me to learn a new course every time I go to the Scottish on top of needing to familiarise myself with the British Open venues. While they are changing courses of every year, I will not play.”

It’s unknown whether Mickelson’s comments have had an impact on the decision to return to East Lothian but AAM chief Martin Gilbert, who had spoken to the five-time major winner about it, revealed he was delighted both events were heading back to Gullane.

“We had a great tournament with a great winner in Rickie in 2015 and we anticipate equally worthy winners of the men’s and ladies editions this year at Dundonald,” he said. “Gullane is a spectacular course and together with our tournament partners we will continue to host our events at the best possible venues.”



Willie Biggart, captain of Gullane Golf Club, added: “It is great news that the AAM Scottish Open is coming back to Gullane after the success in 2015. We are also delighted to be hosting the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open for the first time.

“At Gullane, we are well-placed to be able to deliver a top class championship venue which is in touch with all the requirements of the European Tour and the Ladies European Tour in the 21st century.

“The course offers classic links golf with perfect seaside lies on our fairways, fast-running greens and challenging bunker positions. The course will once again provide a true links challenge that will be enjoyed by the world’s golfing elite. We look forward to welcoming both events to the Club and wish them both a fantastic week of golf.”