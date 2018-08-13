search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News2019 Open at Royal Portrush down to final few tickets!

Golf News

2019 Open at Royal Portrush down to final few tickets!

By bunkered.co.uk10 August, 2018
The Open The Open 2019 Royal Portrush Northern Ireland R&A The One Club Irish Open European Tour
Claret Jug 100818

Planning on going attending next year’s Open at Royal Portrush?

Yeah, good luck with that.

The championship returns to Northern Ireland next year after a near 70-year absence and whilst most people would have expected demand for tickets to be high, it’s highly doubtful they would have expected this…

Tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday have completely SOLD OUT.

• Brandel Chamblee makes ANOTHER bold Tiger Woods claim

• Forza Francesco! Molinari is the 2019 'Champion Golfer of the Year'

The only remaining tickets are for practice rounds and the opening round on the Thursday.

A waiting list has been created for each of the sold out days in the event that any more tickets for one of those days become available at a later date.

Royal Portrush 100818

Should more tickets be released, priority on the waiting list will go to members of The One Club, the R&A’s free-to-join online community that provides access to ‘a range of exclusive benefits and experiences’.

Should the whole week sell out, as is expected, it would create a total attendance of 190,000 people through the gates. It is thought that the championship will generate upwards of £80m for the Northern Ireland economy.

• Rickie Fowler pays tribute to Jarrod Lyle at US PGA Championship

• US PGA Championship endures disastrous start on ELEVEN SPORTS

Next year is the first time that the Open will be an all-ticket event.

The 2012 Irish Open at Royal Portrush was the first event in European Tour history to sell out.

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - The Open 2019

Related Articles - Royal Portrush

Related Articles - R&A

Related Articles - Irish Open

Related Articles - European Tour

Golf News

OPINION So, did the ELEVEN SPORTS experiment pay off?
Dustin Johnson: A 'major' underperformer?
Confirmed: Eight Americans qualify for the Ryder Cup
US PGA champ Brooks Koepka driven by 'haters'
Brooks Koepka closing in on yet another major title

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Put your golf swing into fifth gear
Watch
play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
play button
Generate power with a good hip and shoulder turn
Watch
play button
How to limit your hands in the golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow