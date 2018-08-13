2019 Open at Royal Portrush down to final few tickets!

Planning on going attending next year’s Open at Royal Portrush?



Yeah, good luck with that.



The championship returns to Northern Ireland next year after a near 70-year absence and whilst most people would have expected demand for tickets to be high, it’s highly doubtful they would have expected this…

Tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday have completely SOLD OUT.



The only remaining tickets are for practice rounds and the opening round on the Thursday.

A waiting list has been created for each of the sold out days in the event that any more tickets for one of those days become available at a later date.

Should more tickets be released, priority on the waiting list will go to members of The One Club, the R&A’s free-to-join online community that provides access to ‘a range of exclusive benefits and experiences’.

Should the whole week sell out, as is expected, it would create a total attendance of 190,000 people through the gates. It is thought that the championship will generate upwards of £80m for the Northern Ireland economy.



Next year is the first time that the Open will be an all-ticket event.

The 2012 Irish Open at Royal Portrush was the first event in European Tour history to sell out.