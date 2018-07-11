2019 Scottish Open & Ladies Scottish Open venue confirmed

The Renaissance Club in East Lothian has been confirmed as the host venue for the 2019 Scottish Open and 2019 Ladies Scottish Open.

The switch, which was first revealed by bunkered.co.uk last month, will mark the first time that the Tom Doak-designed course - which opened in 2008 - has hosted a European Tour event.

The resort, founded by American businessman Jerry Sarvadi, has been primed to host an event of this calibre though, hosting the Scottish Senior Open last year while this year, it became a host venue for Final Open Qualifying.

Keith Pelley, chief executive of the European Tour, said: “We are delighted to bring the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open to The Renaissance Club and a course which has quickly built a reputation as one of the finest in a simply stunning part of Scotland.

“East Lothian proved to be a wonderful host area when Gullane first held the event in 2015, and we are looking forward to two fantastic tournaments in the area in succession this summer and again in 2019.

Sarvadi added: “The course will provide a true links challenge that will be enjoyed by the world’s golfing elite and we look forward to welcoming them and visitors from around the world to experience the stunning views at The Renaissance Club on Scotland’s Golf Coast."

The Scottish Open will take place from July 11-14, 2019 - again the week before The Open - while the Ladies Scottish Open will be staged from August 8-11.