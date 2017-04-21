2019 Solheim Cup dates confirmed

There are no results available.
By Michael McEwan20 April, 2017
Solheim Cup Gleneagles
Solheim Cup

The 2019 Solheim Cup will take place from September 13-15, 2019, as the prestigious biennial contest between Europe and USA heads to the PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles.

Scotland won the right to host the Solheim Cup in 2019 after an extensive and very competitive bidding process, coming out on top of a list of ten countries who submitted expressions of interest in hosting the event.

Significant planning and preparation for the event has been underway for some time and now the dates of the event have been confirmed after careful deliberation between key partners including VisitScotland, Gleneagles, the Ladies European Tour, the LPGA and IMG.

This date will allow the 2019 Solheim Cup to be the highest profile golf event taking place in Europe and the US

- Paul Bush, Director of Events, VisitScotland

Paul Bush, Director of Events, VisitScotland, said: “Together with the LET, LPGA and other partners we have put a lot of thought and research into making sure this is the optimum week for all involved to ensure the 2019 Solheim Cup is an unreserved success.

“From all the advance sports calendars we have seen and the information gathered, this date will allow the 2019 Solheim Cup to be the highest profile golf event taking place in Europe and the US. It will also be the highest profile event taking place from a global sports perspective.”

Pga Centenary Course

Mark Lichtenhein, Chairman of the Ladies European Tour, added: “The Solheim Cup has a long, rich, heritage like no other event in women’s golf and we are thrilled to announce the dates for our next home match at Gleneagles in Scotland.

“Since we launched the competition in 1990 with the Solheim family and the LPGA, the event has grown significantly in prominence and profile and today is a strong, world recognised brand.

“As a tour, we recognise that golf is the only Olympic sport that Europe plays together as a team, and take a huge amount of pride in bringing Europe’s leading female golfers to compete in The Solheim Cup. We are therefore fully committed to working with our partners to deliver an outstanding event for all concerned.”

The week will begin with the PING Junior Solheim Cup, also at Gleneagles, from September 8-10.

For more information, log-on to www.SolheimCup2019.com

