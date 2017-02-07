• Host venue for golf at 2020 Olympics doesn’t admit women

• Kasumigaseki Country Club is under fire from govering bodies

• Head of board of directors called the situation ‘a nuisance’

The situation regarding whether to admit women members at the 2020 Olympics host venue in Tokyo has been branded ‘a nuisance’ by the head of its board of directors.

Kasumigaseki Country Club, a private facility on the outskirts of the Japanese capital, refuses to allow women to be members and play on Sundays.

“That this situation has developed is a nuisance for us” – Kiichi Kamura

The club has come under fire from the International Olympic Committee, Japan Golf Council and Tokyo Olympic Organising Committee for its stance, with calls to move the tournament to a more inclusive venue.

Read more -> Olympic Golf course could ‘die’ very soon

Read more -> Nicolas Colsaers slams plight of Rio course

But while the bodies have urged the club to reconsider its policy, a recent vote proposing the end of the ban had to be postponed, with the 15-man board unable to get the unanimous vote needed to change the ruling.

“That this situation has developed is a nuisance for us, it’s really perplexing,” board chairman Kiichi Kamura told Japanese media.

Both men’s and women’s tournaments are currently scheduled to be held at the club in 2020, following the return of the sport to the Summer Games at last year’s Rio Olympics.

Follow @BunkeredOnline

Should the 2020 Olympics venue be moved?

Do you think Kasumigaseki Country Club should be stripped from hosting the 2020 Olympics? Leave your thoughts in the ‘Comments’ section below.

More Reading