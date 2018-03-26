The 2028 Ryder Cup is going to...

There are no results available.
By bunkered.co.uk26 March, 2018
Fasten your seatbelts – the Ryder Cup is going back to Hazeltine National.

The host venue for the 2016 match, won in handsome fashion by Davis Love III’s American side, will stage the 2028 contest. In doing so, it will become the first American venue to host a second Ryder Cup.

The announcement was made this lunchtime via Twitter…

An estimated quarter of a million fans attended in 2016, as the USA beat Europe 17-11 to snap a three-match losing streak in the biennial match.

The event was, however, slightly overshadowed by some excessively rowdy fan behaviour that saw some of the European team to have spectators ejected from the course and prompted the PGA of America to issue a statement ahead of the final day's play asking fans to be respectful to players on both teams.

This year’s Ryder Cup takes place at Le Golf National before visiting Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in 2020.

The Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy will play host to the 2022 match, ahead of the infamous Black Course at Bethpage staging the event in 2024.

European venues beyond 2022 are yet to be announced. The Olympic Club in San Francisco will be used for the 2032 contest.

