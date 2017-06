By Bunkered Golf Magazine

1. Longest usable golf club

Who: Michael Furrh

Length: 8.56m

Where: Fort Worth, USA

When: September 12, 2016

2. Most golf balls held in one hand

Who: Silvio Sabba

Amount held: 27

Where: Milan, Italy

When: October 16, 2002

3. Most mini golf holes played in 24 hours

Who: David Pfefferle

Holes played: 4,729

Where: Columbus, USA

When: May 29, 2008