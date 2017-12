1. Jamie Donaldson's poolside fall

The Welshman summed up keeping his European Tour card in the best possible way...

After finishing 4th to keep yr card by a shot it’s time for a dip!@EuropeanTour #exausted#letsgethammered pic.twitter.com/I2EFP2FBHy

— Jamie Donaldson (@DonaldsonJamie) October 22, 2017