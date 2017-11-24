24 must-have gifts for golfers this Christmas

1. Shot Scope V2 watch



Shot Scope V2 is the future of golf technology. The watch is the first to combine fully automatic performance tracking with live GPS distances and a tour-level statistical analysis platform.

With a database of more than 40,000 courses, fully waterproof and adjustable to 11 wrist sizes, the Shot Scope V2 allows users to completely dissect their game and is the must-have piece of kit for all those desperate for a better year on the course in 2018.

Price: £225

More info:shotscope.com



2. KJUS Pro 3L jacket





With the Kjus Pro 3L Jacket, rough weather won’t ruin your game this winter.

Created to meet golfers’ demands for a product that doesn’t restrict the golf swing, its designers analysed swing motion and developed fabrics resulting in this smartly engineered, highly stretchable jacket.

Its long list of exceptional features include an ergonomic collar and hood, the KJUS Waist Adjustment System for the perfect fit and unique shoulder inserts that support the swing motion.

Price: £349

More info:kjus.com

3. Lynx Junior





Make it a Christmas to remember for the young golfers in your family with Lynx's fabulous range of junior clubs.

The British company's Junior collection starts with clubs for two-year-olds and progresses through specific size bands, with each club specifically weighted and shaft matched to a special colour coded chart.

Drivers, fairways, hybrids and 5-SW irons are on offer alongside putters. Junior bags, caps and gloves are also available.

Price: From £17.95 per club

More info:lynxgolf.co.uk



4. AlcoSense Pro

With the low Scottish alcohol driving limit (50mg per 100ml of blood), how do you know if you’re safe to drive after a few drinks at the 19th hole?



The AlcoSense Pro is arguably the most advanced breathalyser on the market and will show you how much alcohol is in your system.



The Pro model packs the punch of a breathalyser twice its price and brings near police accuracy into the reach of the consumer.

Price: £149.99

More info:alcosense.co.uk

5. The 147th Open tickets



Reigning Champion Golfer of the Year Jordan Spieth will head to Carnoustie in 2018 looking to defend his crown - and you could be there to see him do it.

The world's best golfers will contest The 147th Open next summer and tickets are already on sale, making the perfect surprise Christmas present for a golf lover.

With tickets starting from £10 for practice days and from £55 for Championship days, this is your chance to book your place in the stands at next year's Open, which takes place from July 15-22.

Price: From £10

More info:theopen.com/tickets



6. GrooveFix PurePutt

Serious about improving your putting? Then this is the gift you need this Christmas. The GrooveFix PurePutt is the first adjustable putting gate on the market.



Peg it into the green and then adjust it anywhere from 49mm (7mm larger than the width of a golf ball) to 108mm (the size of a regulation hole). Start at the widest point and work your way down for consistent improvement.



bunkered subscribers get 20% off all orders placed before December 31, 2017, using the code XMAS17.

Price: £49.99

More info:groovefix.com

