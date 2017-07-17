3 groups you need to watch at the Open

2.48pm – Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel

All eyes will be on McIlroy as he enters the Open in a poor run of form with three missed cuts in his last four events and, as he readily admits, he’s hasn’t had the preparation he would’ve like. He’s paired with 2016 US Open champion Johnson, who missed the cut in the defence of his title last month – his most recent outing – and Schwartzel, who also hasn’t featured since a missed cut at Erin Hills. He did, however, finish runner-up a week earlier at the FedEx St Jude Classic.

9.47am – Henrik Stenson, Si Woo Kim, Jordan Spieth

You can’t not include the defending champion in the three groups to watch. However, the Swede isn’t particularly happy with the state of his game after a T26 finish at the Scottish Open. Joining Stenson is Kim, who made is breakthrough at the Players Championship two months ago and performed well at the US Open, and two-time major winner Spieth, who came inches away from getting into a play-off at the 2015 Open at St Andrews as he pursued his third major on the bounce.

1.04pm – Sergio Garcia, Zach Johnson, Jason Day

Jon Rahm won the Irish Open. Rafa Cabrera-Bello won the Scottish Open. Could Garcia complete a links swing treble for Spain? Following his maiden major win at the Masters, you certainly wouldn’t put it past him. Garcia has Johnson and Day for company for his opening two round. Johnson, of course, prevailed in a play-off to win the 2015 Open at St Andrews while Day is searching for his first win in 14 months after a poor run of form by his standards.

Other selected tee times:



6.35am – Mark O’Meara, Chris Wood, Ryan Moore

8.03am – Alex Noren, Russell Knox, Ian Poulter

9.58am – Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas

10.09am – Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood

11.47am – John Daly, Adam Bland, Connor Syme (a)

12.31pm – Michael Hendry, Brian Harman, Martin Laird

1.26pm – Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott, Paul Casey

1.37pm – Matt Kuchar, Richie Ramsay, Ryan Fox

1.48pm – Kevin Kisner, Charley Hoffman, David Drysdale

2.37pm – Paul Lawrie, Kevin Chappell, Yusaku Miyazato

2.59pm – Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Lee Westwood

3.10pm – Phil Mickelson, Francesco Molinari, Marc Leishman



