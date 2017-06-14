3 US Open groups to keep your eye on

Starting to get a bit excited for the 2017 US Open? Well, here are three groups you need to have your eye on.



Note: All UK times

1.51pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm

Arguably the three best players in the world yet to win a major title. With a combined five victories on the PGA Tour this year, all definitely have the potential to make some noise come Sunday afternoon. Rahm, 22, is making only his second US Open start after taking low amateur spoils at Oakmont last year.

2.35pm: Martin Kaymer, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson

The past three US Open champions makes for one of the most exciting groups of the tournament. Johnson will be looking to become the first player since Curtis Strange in 1989 to defend his US Open title. Spieth has so far had another solid season while Kaymer is coming off his best Masters finish but, remarkably, hasn’t won an event since Pinehurst in 2014.

8.09pm: Jason Day, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy

The stand-out, must-see group. Will it be business as usual for four-time major champion Rory McIlroy has he returns from his rib injury? Day has had an up and down season being affected by his mother’s illness, while Rose will be determined to put things right after his Augusta heartbreak.

Full round one tee times

12.45pm: Jordan Niebrugge, Taylor Gooch, Kevin Dougherty

12.45pm*: Whee Kim, Ted Potter Jr., Daniel Chopra

12.56pm: Andres Romero, Brice Garnett, Davis Love IV

12.56pm*: Shugo Imahira, Ryan Palmer, Matthew Wallace

1.07pm: Yusaku Miyazato, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai

1.07pm*: Charley Hoffman, Jason Dufner, Hideto Tanihara

1.18pm: David Lingmerth, Paul Dunne, Haotong Li

1.18pm*: Jeunghun Wang, Thomas Aitken, Bradley Dredge

1.29pm: Stewart Hagestad (a), Chez Reavie, Gene Sauers

1.29pm*: Scott Harvey (a), Jamie Lovemark, Michael Putnam

1.40pm: Brandt Snedeker, Alex Noren, Tyrrell Hatton

1.40pm*: Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood, Bud Cauley

1.51pm: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Thomas Pieters, Brooks Koepka

1.51pm*: Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm

2.02pm: Gary Woodland, J.B. Holmes, Jason Kokrak

2.02pm*: Lee Westwood, Ross Fisher, Graeme McDowell

2.13pm: Russell Knox, Scott Gregory (a), Martin Laird

2.13pm*: Danny Willett, Zach Johnson, Angel Cabrera

2.24pm: Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel, Branden Grace

2.24pm*: Matt Kuchar, Francesco Molinari, Patrick Reed

2.35pm: Webb Simpson, Ernie Els, Lucas Glover

2.35pm*: Martin Kaymer, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson

2.46pm: Tyson Alexander, Christopher Crawford (a), Max Greyserman

2.46pm*: Joaquin Niemann (a), Stephan Jaeger, Joel Stalter

2.57pm: Matt Campbell, Garrett Osborn, Walker Lee (a)

2.57pm*: Daniel Miernicki, Sahith Theegala (a), Tyler Light

6.30pm: Jack Maguire, Corey Conners, Ben Kohles

6.30pm*: Wade Ormsby, Oliver Bekker, Kyle Thompson

6.41pm: Eddie Pepperell, Chan Kim, Gregory Bourdy

6.41pm*: Brandon Stone, Troy Merritt, Chris Wood

6.52pm: Jhonattan Vegas, Yuta Ikeda, Sean O’Hair

6.52pm*: Satoshi Kodaira, Daniel Summerhays, Alexander Levy

7.03pm: Andrew Johnston, Brian Stuard, George Coetzee

7.03pm*: William McGirt, Keegan Bradley, Kevin Na

7.14pm: Marc Leishman, Pat Perez, Si Woo Kim

7.14pm*: Brad Dalke (a), Wesley Bryan, Brendan Steele

7.25pm: Russell Henley, Scottie Scheffler (a), Harris English

7.25pm*: Nick Flanagan, Richie Ramsay, Bryson DeChambeau

7.36pm: Bubba Watson, Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia

7.36pm*: Daniel Berger, Roberto Castro, Bill Haas

7.47pm: Henrik Stenson, Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen

7.47pm*: Adam Hadwin, Emiliano Grillo, Cheng Tsung-Pan

7.58pm: Jimmy Walker, Justin Thomas, Paul Casey

7.58pm*: Scott Piercy, Shane Lowry, Jim Furyk

8.09pm: Jason Day, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy

8.09pm*: Matt Fitzpatrick, Peter Uihlein, Byeong Hun An

8.20pm: Steve Stricker, Stewart Cink, Phil Mickelson

8.20pm*: Kevin Chappell, Maverick McNealy (a), Bernd Wiesberger

8.31pm: Ryan Brehm, John Oda (a), Jonathan Randolph

8.31pm*: Xander Schauffele, Trey Mullinax, Cameron Champ (a)

8.42pm: Mason Anderson (a), Derek Barron, Roman Robledo

8.42pm*: Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley (a), Andy Pope