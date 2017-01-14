34 unmissable membership deals for 2017

Looking to join a new golf club in 2017? Here are 34 fantastic offers at Scottish golf clubs that you just can’t miss.

This year’s bunkered Golf Club Membership Guide has been backed this year by Scottish Ryder Cup star Stephen Gallacher and includes information on how you stand to benefit by being a club member, as well as details of the very latest great membership offers at some of the country’s leading clubs.

There is also advice from some of the game’s leading professionals about how to make the most of your membership and much more besides. You can read it HERE.

WIN A YEAR’S MEMBERSHIP AT ONE OF THE COURSES BELOW!

Here are the latest 2017 membership offers.

Aberdeenshire

Inverurie Golf Club

Longside Golf Club

Ayrshire

Kilmarnock (Barassie) Golf Club

Borders

Peebles Golf Club

Torwoodlee Golf Club

Dumfries & Galloway

Thornhill Golf Club

Dundee & Angus

Ballumbie Castle Golf Club

Forfar Golf Club

Edinburgh & Lothians

Castle Park Golf Club

Craigmillar Park Golf Club

Deer Park Golf & Country Club

Prestonfield Golf Club

Royal Musselburgh Golf Club

West Linton Golf Club

West Lothian Golf Club

Fife

Fairmont St Andrews

Thornton Golf Club

Greater Glasgow

Bearsden Golf Club

The Bishopbriggs Golf Club

Buchanan Castle Golf Club

Cardross Golf Club

Cathcart Castle Golf Club

Mearns Castle Golf Academy

Vale of Leven Golf Club

Highlands

Muir of Ord Golf Club

Lanarkshire

Biggar Golf Club

Lochview and Palacerigg

Wishaw Golf Club

Perthshire

Alyth Golf Club

Crieff Golf Club

Dunkeld & Birnam Golf Club

Strathmore Golf Centre

Stirlingshire

Alloa Golf Club

Tulliallan Golf Club

