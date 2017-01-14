bunkered.co.uk
 
Home / Golf News / 34 unmissable membership deals for 2017

34 unmissable membership deals for 2017

By on January 14, 2017

Looking to join a new golf club in 2017? Here are 34 fantastic offers at Scottish golf clubs that you just can’t miss.

This year’s bunkered Golf Club Membership Guide has been backed this year by Scottish Ryder Cup star Stephen Gallacher and includes information on how you stand to benefit by being a club member, as well as details of the very latest great membership offers at some of the country’s leading clubs.

There is also advice from some of the game’s leading professionals about how to make the most of your membership and much more besides. You can read it HERE.

Here are the latest 2017 membership offers.

Aberdeenshire

Inverurie Golf Club
Longside Golf Club

Ayrshire

Kilmarnock (Barassie) Golf Club

Borders

Peebles Golf Club
Torwoodlee Golf Club

Dumfries & Galloway

Thornhill Golf Club

Dundee & Angus

Ballumbie Castle Golf Club
Forfar Golf Club

Edinburgh & Lothians

Castle Park Golf Club
Craigmillar Park Golf Club
Deer Park Golf & Country Club
Prestonfield Golf Club
Royal Musselburgh Golf Club
West Linton Golf Club
West Lothian Golf Club

Fife

Fairmont St Andrews
Thornton Golf Club

Greater Glasgow

Bearsden Golf Club
The Bishopbriggs Golf Club
Buchanan Castle Golf Club
Cardross Golf Club
Cathcart Castle Golf Club
Mearns Castle Golf Academy
Vale of Leven Golf Club

Highlands

Muir of Ord Golf Club

Lanarkshire

Biggar Golf Club
Lochview and Palacerigg
Wishaw Golf Club

Perthshire

Alyth Golf Club
Crieff Golf Club
Dunkeld & Birnam Golf Club
Strathmore Golf Centre

Stirlingshire

Alloa Golf Club
Tulliallan Golf Club

