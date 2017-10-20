There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf News4 European Tour stars who could lose their cards

Golf News

4 European Tour stars who could lose their cards

By Bunkered Golf Magazine20 October, 2017
European Tour Jamie Donaldson
Jamie Donaldson

It’s make or break on the European Tour this week.

The Andalucia Valderrama Masters signals the last regular season event before the Final Series begins – and several big names need to pull a performance out of the bag otherwise it’s onto Q-School.

The top 100 from the Race to Dubai keep the cards for next season, with an additional ten spots for the top ten on the Access List, which takes into account money earned not in Rolex Series events.

Here are a five players who need a big day and, if they make the cut, a big weekend.

Jamie Donaldson1

Jamie Donaldson

Race to Dubai ranking: 118
Access List ranking: 22

He may have notched the winning point for Europe in the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles just three years ago, but the Welshman’s hasn’t won on tour since 2014 meaning he is no longer exempt. He has struggled with injury in 2017 and is currently some €80,000 off in the Race to Dubai and €46,000 on the Access List.

Bradley Dredge

Bradley Dredge

Race to Dubai ranking: 104
Access List ranking: Outside top 25

European Tour stalwart Dredge has only been without full playing rights for two seasons since 2000 – 2013 & 2014. However, he is just €6,000 off the top 100 in the Race to Dubai, so making the cut at Valderrama and a decent showing over the weekend could be enough to see him over the line.  

Raphael Jacquelin

Raphael Jacquelin

Race to Dubai ranking: 161
Access List ranking: Outside top 25

It’s been a pretty torrid year for the Frenchman. No top tens and with earnings of just €145,701 – more than €200,000 outside the top 100 – to put it simply, he needs to win.

Ricardo Gouveia

Ricardo Gouveia

Race to Dubai ranking: 114
Access List ranking: 12

The undoubted star of the Challenge Tour in 2015 has struggled this season on the European Tour but probably stands the best chance of the four players of retaining playing rights. On the Access List, he less than £500 off the top ten and will be keeping a close eye on rivals Zander Lombard and Ashley Chesters at Valderrama.

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Jamie Donaldson

Related Articles - Tour News

-

Golf News

4 European Tour stars who could lose their cards
European Tour

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Jordan Spieth gifts replica of Open 3-iron to Royal Birkdale
Jordan Spieth

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

PREVIEW Everything you need to know about golf's new $9m event
CJ Cup

By Martin Inglis

Robert MacIntyre wins first pro title in second start
Robert MacIntyre

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods gets all clear from doctors for full golf activity
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Amateur makes two holes-in-one in incredible 59
Titleist

By Martin Inglis

The cast of Happy Gilmore: Where are they now?
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Pro brands spectator an 'idiot' after stealing his ball mid-round
Ryan Fox

By Martin Inglis

Woman raffling £1.7m Aberdeenshire mansion with golf course

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
Get your alignment correct for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below