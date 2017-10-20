4 European Tour stars who could lose their cards

It’s make or break on the European Tour this week.



The Andalucia Valderrama Masters signals the last regular season event before the Final Series begins – and several big names need to pull a performance out of the bag otherwise it’s onto Q-School.

The top 100 from the Race to Dubai keep the cards for next season, with an additional ten spots for the top ten on the Access List, which takes into account money earned not in Rolex Series events.

Here are a five players who need a big day and, if they make the cut, a big weekend.

Jamie Donaldson

Race to Dubai ranking: 118

Access List ranking: 22

He may have notched the winning point for Europe in the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles just three years ago, but the Welshman’s hasn’t won on tour since 2014 meaning he is no longer exempt. He has struggled with injury in 2017 and is currently some €80,000 off in the Race to Dubai and €46,000 on the Access List.

Bradley Dredge

Race to Dubai ranking: 104

Access List ranking: Outside top 25

European Tour stalwart Dredge has only been without full playing rights for two seasons since 2000 – 2013 & 2014. However, he is just €6,000 off the top 100 in the Race to Dubai, so making the cut at Valderrama and a decent showing over the weekend could be enough to see him over the line.

Raphael Jacquelin

Race to Dubai ranking: 161

Access List ranking: Outside top 25

It’s been a pretty torrid year for the Frenchman. No top tens and with earnings of just €145,701 – more than €200,000 outside the top 100 – to put it simply, he needs to win.

Ricardo Gouveia

Race to Dubai ranking: 114

Access List ranking: 12

The undoubted star of the Challenge Tour in 2015 has struggled this season on the European Tour but probably stands the best chance of the four players of retaining playing rights. On the Access List, he less than £500 off the top ten and will be keeping a close eye on rivals Zander Lombard and Ashley Chesters at Valderrama.

