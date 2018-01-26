Tiger Woods’ opening round was as good as most people could have expected after playing only three rounds of competitive tournament golf in two-and-a-half years.



The 14-time major champion posted a level par 72 at Torrey Pines – four shots better than his first round last year – and, while he admitted afterwards he was ‘a little rusty’, there were some glimpses of brilliance.

Here are five of Woods’ best shots during Thursday’s round:

1. 16th hole – Tee shot

This one nearly raised the roof. This was how close Woods came to a hole-in-one on his PGA Tour return. A tap-in birdie took him back to level par. He said: “It felt good, looked good, and then we were listening for some noise.”

2. 10th hole – Second shot

On the tenth hole, Woods stuck it close with this wedge shot to make his second of three birdies.

3. 12th hole – Tee shot

To think, he dropped the club afterwards. Woods averaged 314.1 yards off the tee in the opening round (ninth in the field) and this 316-yard rocket helped towards that.

4. 6th hole – Third shot

Woods only made 34ft of putts during the first round – second worst only to David Hearn – but came this close to an eagle on the sixth hole. It left him with a tap-in birdie which helped build momentum for the rest of the round.



5. 6th hole – Second shot

It followed this wonderful second shot – a 234-yard 4-iron. This was easily one of Woods’ best iron shots of the day, with him critical of his performance with them post-round.

Club twirl. 🐅

Walking after it. pic.twitter.com/obEAbJe6S4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 25, 2018

What Tiger said

“It was fun to compete again. It was fun to be out there. I still feel the same excitement, the same nerves, and it was fun to feel the competitive rush again, have a scorecard in my hand and try and post a number.

“But I didn't hit anything close, didn't give myself a lot of looks and consequently didn't have a lot of chances for birdies. I've got to hit my irons better than I did today. It's hard to make a lot of birdies when you don't give yourself a lot of looks.”



