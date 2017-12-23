5 golf phenoms who flamed-out fast

1. Ty Tryon

William Augustus Tryon IV signed a raft of lucrative endorsements - worth a reported $8m - when he turned pro after coming through PGA Tour Q-School in 2001 at the age of 17. However, a bout of glandular fever ruined his rookie season and his game has never fully recovered.



He hasn’t made a cut on the PGA Tour since the 2003 Chrysler Classic. His most recent start on golf’s biggest stage came in the 2011 US Open at Congressional, where he missed the cut comfortably. Suffice to say, it hasn’t quite been the career people had predicted for him.