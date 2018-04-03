5 huge reasons to sign up to bunkered Fantasy Golf '18

It’s Masters week… and you know what that means – bunkered Fantasy Golf is about to tee off for the season.



With triple points on offer, it’s hugely important to get signed up before Thursday lunchtime – when the action gets underway – and here are five huge reasons why you and your mates should be getting involved in the best fantasy golf game out there.

Exceptional prizes

bunkered Fantasy Golf has become renowned for its incredible prizes – and this year the bar has been raised even higher.

That’s because the overall winner of the competition will win a five-night holiday for two people to Abu Dhabi, which includes three rounds of golf to be played at Abu Dhabi Golf Club’s Championship Course – home to the European Tour’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship – and the outstanding Gary Player designed Saadiyat Beach.

The runner-up will win a four-night golf break for two people to Andalucía, including three rounds of golf to be played over three top Spanish courses: Sotogrande, San Rogue and Finca Cortesin.

The manager who finishes third, meanwhile, will a three-night golf break for two people to Cyprus, including two rounds of golf at the fabulous Minthis Hills Golf Resort.

But that’s not all. There will also be TaylorMade M driver prizes in ‘Hot Weeks’ (more about this soon…) and regular spot prizes in random weeks, ranging from a fourball at a top championship golf course to an endless supply of TaylorMade balls.

Easier to register

We’ve streamlined bunkered Fantasy Golf ’18 to make it more enjoyable and playable than ever before. A big part of this is the registration process, which can now be completed in just a couple of minutes and three simple steps. Here’s how you do it.

1. Complete the registration form on the homepage. 2. Pick your 12-player team from the four available pots. 3. Select one of those 12 players to be your captain. They will earn double points. Once that’s all done, you’re good to go.

Easier to play

Following on from the registration process, the way to play bunkered Fantasy Golf ’18 is also so much easier and – more importantly – quicker.

Players can be transferred in and out of teams in a matter of moments on both the Tuesday-Wednesday transfer window – where you can replace all 12 players – and the Friday window which, for this year, has been expanded from one to three transfers.

Expert advice

Don’t have time to trawl through statistics and fields to see who is playing tournaments that particular week? No problem. Every Tuesday morning, when the transfer window opens, we’ll send you a list of players who we think are worth sticking in your side for that week’s tournament.

Of course, you don’t have to listen to us though…

Challenge your mates

Fancy creating some fun and friendly banter among you and your family, friends or colleagues? Then a bunkered Fantasy Golf Mini League is the way to go.

It allows you create your own private league that only you and your friends can join. Think of it as a ‘competition within a competition’.

So, if that all sounds good – why wouldn’t it?! – sign up HERE now. But hurry! Entries will close at lunchtime on Thursday – when the Masters tees off – before reopening again upon the conclusion of the tournament.

It’s triple points this week, too, so signing up now is vital…