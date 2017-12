1. Sergio Garcia at The Masters - €330,000

Irish bookmaker Paddy Power revealed to bunkered.co.uk that, prior to proceedings getting underway at Augusta National, it took a bet of €10,000 on Sergio Garcia to win The Masters at 33/1.

Of course, Garcia finally delivered and gave the punter, who remains unnamed, an absolute fortune. We would say life-changing... but if you can afford to stake €10,000 on a guy that had endured close to 20 years of major near-misses, perhaps it isn't.