5 players to watch at the RBC Heritage

So… that’s it. The Masters is over for another year and it’s back to PGA Tour action and the traditional post-Augusta National stop-off of the RBC Heritage.



Wesley Bryan won here last year to earn his maiden PGA Tour win and a spot at the Masters and, given the nature of Hilton Head GC, you wouldn’t put it past Bryan pulling off a repeat performance.

That’s because this event, and course, has a knack of producing the same few players in and around the top of the leaderboard every year. Using that, here are some guys we think you should be looking at this week.

--

You have to go back to 2014 for Matt Kuchar’s most recent PGA Tour win… and it came at the RBC Heritage. The American fired a seven-under-par 64 in the final round to deny Luke Donald (more about him shortly) by a stroke – the highlight of an impressive career at Hilton Head. Since that win, Kuchar has finished 5, T9, T11 and, with few big-name players making the journey east, expect him to be buzzing around the summit of the leaderboard once again.

--

Has any player ever come so close to winning a tournament but not done so than Luke Donald at the RBC Heritage? The former world No.1’s record here over the past seven years is actually crazy. In his nine starts since 2009, Donald has finished runner-up FIVE times, with two third-placed finishes, a T15 in 2015 and T37 in 2012. “It's a place I feel comfortable and I like and I've had a lot of success,” he said after his runner-up last year. “I've got to just keep pounding away and hopefully I'll get there.” Surely this is the year.

--

Russell Knox recently dropped out of the world’s top 100 and lost his title as the top-ranked Scot to Martin Laird. The RBC Heritage offers the perfect opportunity for the 32-year-old to arrest that slide. In the past four years, Knox has finished no worse than T18 at Hilton Head, coming within two strokes of Branden Grace in a runner-up finish in his excellent year of 2016.

--

Only two players shot better Sunday rounds than Cameron Smith at the Masters: Jordan Spieth and Paul Casey. The Aussie’s six-under-par 66, which helped him finish T5, is the perfect momentum booster heading into the RBC Heritage, where in two starts has finished T15 and T29. Earned his maiden PGA Tour win in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event with Jonas Blixt last year and it’s only a matter of time before he breaks through in a 72-hole strokeplay event.

--

William McGirt has a lot of ‘middle of the pack’ finishes on the PGA Tour so far this year – T8 at the RSM Classic is his best effort – but, like Kuchar, Donald and Knox above, heads to Hilton Head with a good recent record at the venue. He’s made the cut on his last four starts there, three of which have been inside the top ten – including a T3 last time out.