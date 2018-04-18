5 players to watch at the Valero Texas Open

It’s Valero Texas Open week, where Kevin Chappell will defend the title he won impressively over fellow American Brooks Koepka last time out following rounds of 69, 68, 71 and 68.



The event has been played at TPC San Antonio since 2010 and, in that time, there’s been one standout performer – and he’s teeing it up again this week.

But who is it? Read below to find out who, as well as five other players we think you should be keeping your eyes on.

--

That player I was referring to above is Charley Hoffman. Per Golf Channel statto Justin Ray, Hoffman’s combined score at the Valero Texas Open since it moved to TPC San Antonio is 41-under-par. The next highest after that… Aaron Baddeley on 18-under-par. As you can probably guess, then, his results have been impressive, reading: T13, T2, T13, T3, T11, T11 before finally achieving that long-awaited victory in 2016.

--

Up until last week’s RBC Heritage, it had been a very disappointing start to the 2018 season for Billy Horschel, with five missed cuts and a withdrawal in ten events. However, Hilton Head could prove to be a turning point. Horschel finished T5 with three rounds in the 60s – the first time he’d done that all season – and has fared well at the Valero Texas Open in recent years, with third-placed finishes in 2013 and 2015 and fourth in 2016.

--

Another player with good vibes when it comes to TPC San Antonio is Daniel Summerhays. In four years from 2013 to 2016, Summerhays finished T7, T2, T4 and T13. That would, seemingly, make him a good player to back this week. However, in seven PGA Tour events this year, he’s made the cut only three times with a best finish of T55…

--

From the Farmers Insurance Open onwards, Luke List’s form has been nothing short of excellent. The only thing that is proving elusive is that maiden PGA Tour win. After a T12 finish at Torrey Pines, List’s results in strokeplay events reads: T26, T26, 2, T16, T7, T24, T3. Not bad at all, is it? He was unlucky in the Honda Classic, where he came up against Justin Thomas in a play-off, and was only one shot off making the play-off at last week’s RBC Heritage.

--

A lot has been made of Joaquin Niemann – an exceptional young talent from Chile who will make his first start as a professional at TPC San Antonio. The 19-year-old signed endorsements deals with Ping and adidas earlier this week upon the announcement of him turning professional, which followed 48 weeks at the summit of the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He finished T29 at the Greenbrier Classic last year, which included a six-under-par 64 in the final round.