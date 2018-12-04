5 reasons to join the bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League

Registration is now open for the bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League, a brand new competition designed to let you keep on enjoying golf’s most fun interactive game right through the colder months.



The competition gets underway this week at the South Africa Open and, if you haven’t already signed up then here are five exceptionally good reasons why we think you should.

Great prizes to be won

We’ve teamed up with TaylorMade to give away a truly brilliant selection of prizes to our Winter League winners. The top five finishers on our leaderboard at the end of the competition will win brand new TaylorMade golf equipment to put to use during the 2019 golf season. And that’s to say nothing of the prizes that we’ll giving away in our random Hot Weeks…

It’s free & easy to play

Not yet signed up? Not a problem! Registering for bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League – which is 100% free, by the way – couldn’t be more straightforward. Simply click here, hit the Register button and, within 2mins, you’ll be good to go. Seriously: it’s that simple. Plus, with our fully mobile responsive gameplay platform, picking and choosing your team each week is never more than a couple of clicks of your touchscreen away.

Make watching golf more interesting

A lot of great golf events take place in the so-called ‘shoulder months’. From the Dubai Desert Classic to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, there are loads of quality tournaments on the schedule, featuring almost all of the biggest names in the game. Of course, as anybody who has played Fantasy Golf knows, these events are far more interesting when you’ve got a vested interest in the players playing. Take part in the bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League and you’ll get just that.

Bragging rights...

One of the particularly cool gameplay elements of bunkered Fantasy Golf is the opportunity to create your own private mini leagues that are exclusive to your and friends. Why not challenge your friends to see if they can beat you over the course of the short Winter League season? If you’re feeling particularly confident/cocky, you could always make it ‘interesting’, if you catch our drift!

Get in some practice ahead of the main event returning

bunkered Fantasy Golf, the big brother to the bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League, will be coming back in the spring. Why not warm-up for that by getting used to the gameplay format with our Winter League? It is, after all, the most fun you can have from golf without actually swinging a club!

Sign up now!

Join the bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League and prepare for winter to get a whole lot cooler.

