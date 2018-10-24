5 steps to learning from the best in the business

Let’s be honest: taking up golf can be a little overwhelming.

Too many novices grab some clubs, head to the range and find out that it isn’t easy to hit a golf ball. Discouraged that they aren’t on their way to becoming a scratch golfer in a month, many give up and vow never to return.

As a result, they miss out on the experiences that golf can provide, all because they won’t take a step back and exercise a bit of patience. So, if you are a beginner, you may be asking yourself: “Where is a great place to start? And who can help guide your way?"

To find those answers, follow this step-by-step guide to learning to play golf with a little help from the best PGA players on tour.

Jordan Fuller, who runs the website GolfInfluence.com, has taken a closer look at five of the best players in the game and identified what you can take from each of them into your own learning.

