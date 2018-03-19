5 things you might have missed this weekend

1.Dame Laura Davies recorded her best finish on the LPGA Tour since 2007 after finishing runner-up to Inbee Park at the LPGA Founders Cup. Bidding to become the oldest winner in LPGA Tour history, the 54-year-old followed up a 63 on Saturday – her lowest round on the LPGA Tour since 2005 – with a 69 on Sunday to finish in a three-way tie for second. “It was incredible,” Davies said of her performance. “People might stop asking me when I’m going to retire now. I can say, I finished second last week, that’s the good bit."

2. Patrick Reed dished out a little bit of shade towards Ryder Cup partner Jordan Spieth after getting himself in a tricky spot in the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The American was denied relief by a rules official and, in conversation with said official, uttered: “I guess my name needs to be Jordan Spieth, guys.” Watch the exchange below:

Reed with a little shade towards Spieth! pic.twitter.com/nsLdR10r7U — Deuce (@ssteele55) March 19, 2018

3. Last week, Bryson DeChambeau was forced to withdraw after the first round of the Valspar Championship with a back injury. But what a difference a week makes as he contended at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, ending up finishing runner-up to Rory McIlroy. After his third round, DeChambeau was asked by reporters what the issue was. He responded in a way only a man whose nickname is the ‘Golfing Scientist’ could:

Visual on Bryson back injury quote: pic.twitter.com/ildnMiWUF2 — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) March 17, 2018

4.Russell Knox finished T73 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and, at world No.98 at the start of the week, the 32-year-old now finds himself outside the world top 100 for the first time since January 2015. Knox is now world No.101 and Martin Laird is No.103. But, perhaps more noteworthy is that this is the first time since July 2010 that no Scots are featured in the top 100. It’s also shaping up to be the first time since 2010 that no Scots will be teeing it up at the Masters.

5. With Bay Hill within commuting distance for a lot of tour pros, some chose to rock up to the tournament in their own wheels instead of the usual courtesy cars provided by tournament organisers. For his Sunday round, Ian Poulter chose to rock him in this stunning red Ferrari – something that wasn’t lost on Sky Sports commentator and major champion Rich Beem.

He decided on the red one today...@IanJamesPoulter. Dead sexy. pic.twitter.com/7iIcPxVhdX — Rich Beem (@beemerpga) March 18, 2018

Dead sexy indeed.

