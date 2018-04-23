5 things you might have missed this weekend

1. After six years and 156 starts, Moriya Jutanugarn finally won her first LPGA Tour at the Hugel-JTBC LA Open. The 23-year-old Thai golfer held off Inbee Park to win by two shots, watched by her major-winner sister Ariya. The Jutanugarns are only the second set of siblings to win on the tour, emulating Annika and Charlotta Sorenstam. Park, meanwhile, was able to console herself with the knowledge that her second-place finish was enough to return to the top of the women’s world rankings, overtaking current No.1 Shanshan Feng.

2. Jenny Haglund made a birdie on the second extra hole of a sudden-death play-off to win her first Ladies European Tour title at the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco. The Swede closed with a 70 at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam to finish in a three-way tie for the top with overnight co-leader Sarah Kemp and 2017 champion Klara Spilkova. The trio still couldn’t be separated after the first extra hole but 24-year-old Haglund holed a four-foot birdie putt on the next to seal the title.

3. Just three months on from losing out to Jon Rahm at the fourth hole of a sudden-death play-off at the CareerBuilder Challenge, Andrew Landry won his first PGA Tour event at the Valero Texas Open. The 30-year-old from Austin resisted the challenge of Trey Mullinax and Sean O’Hair to break his duck and, in doing so, doubled his career earnings and climbed from 114th to 66th on the world rankings . Landry’s victory at TPC San Antonio also earned him a Masters debut next year and came hot on the heels of the birth of his first child.

4. Two-time European Tour Order of Merit winner Lee Westwood has slipped to 100th place on the Official World Golf Rankings. The Englishman has spent the last 760 consecutive weeks (dating back to September 2003) inside the world’s top 100. That included 22 weeks at No.1 in late 2010 and early 2011.

5. England teenage international Lily May Humphreys gave her Curtis Cup hopes a boost when she won the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Championship at Royal Troon. Humphreys shot a four-under par 68 in the final round to win by a stroke from Scotland’s Chloe Goadby. It gave 16-year-old Humphreys her sixth title in the last ten months couldn’t have been better timed with the GB&I side for this year’s Curtis Cup match with the USA set to be announced this Thursday.