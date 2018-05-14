Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
HomeGolf News5 things you might have missed this weekend

Golf News

5 things you might have missed this weekend

By bunkered.co.uk14 May, 2018
Brooks Koepka Joakim Lagergren Dimitrios Papadatos Hannah McCook Stephen Jaeger
Brooks Koepka

1. Brooks Koepka recorded only the fourth albatross in Players Championship history. The US Open champion, who has been plagued by a wrist injury for most of this season, holed his second at TPC Sawgrass’ par-4 16th en route to a final round of 63. With 208 yards between him and the hole, Koepka pulled out a 6-iron and subsequently produced arguably the best shot of the week. "To be honest with you I wasn't aiming at the flag," said Koepka afterwards. "I was aiming about 15 feet left and I pushed it a little bit." The 28-year-old ultimately finished in a tie for 11th.

2. Joakim Lagergren claimed his first European Tour title at the Rocco Forte Sicilian Open. The Swede started the final round two shots behind Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera but reined him in courtesy of a closing 68. He then got across the line with a birdie at the first hole of a sudden-death play-off. "I've been waiting for this moment my whole career," said Lagergren. "I'm so relieved and I'm so happy at the moment, I can't describe it in words.” He becomes the second first-time Swedish winner on the European Tour in the last three weeks, following Alexander Bjork’s Volvo China Open win.

3. Dimitrios Papadatos closed with a three-under 69 to win his maiden Challenge Tour title at the Open de Portugal. The 26-year-old, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour of Australasia, had started the final day in Portimão one shot behind overnight leaders José-Filipe Lima and Stuart Manley. “This is a big step forward and it’s going to help me out a lot,” said Papadatos.

4. Just a week after winning the equivalent Welsh title, Scotland’s Hannah McCook claimed the Irish Women’s Open Strokeplay Championship at County Louth. The 24-year-old from Grantown-on-Spey closed with a 73 for a one-over total of 223 and a two-shot win over Dutch golfer Romy Meekers.

5.  Stephen Jaeger a seven-under 64 in the final round to win the Knoxville Open by three shots and, in the process, secure his third fourth career Web.com Tour title. Jaeger, who you might recall carded a 58 in the first round of the 2016 Ellie Mae Classic, held off South Korea’s Im Sung-jae to win by three shots at Fox Den CC.

