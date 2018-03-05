There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf News5 things you might have missed this weekend

Golf News

5 things you might have missed this weekend

By bunkered.co.uk05 March, 2018
Michelle Wie george coetzee meghan maclaren Ross Fisher Steve Stricker
Michelle Wie

1. Michelle Wie drained a 35-foot birdie putt at the final hole to win the HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club – and, in doing so, snapped a 1,655-day winless drought. The 28-year-old, whose last victory came in the 2014 US Open, had started the final round five shots adrift of leader Nelly Korda but carded a bogey-free 65 to win by a shot from Korda, Brooke Henderson, Danielle Kang and Jenny Shin. It was Wie’s fifth career LPGA title. 

--

2. For the fifth time in its six-year history, the Tschwane Open was won by a South African. George Coetzee, the winner of the tournament in 2015, repeated the trick this year, holding off Sam Horsfield of England by two shots at Waterkloof. It gave Coetzee his fourth European Tour title and his first since the 2015 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open 

--

3. England’s Meghan Maclaren claimed the Women’s New South Wales Open to secure her first Ladies European Tour title in Australia. The 23-year-old from Northamptonshire, who led going into the final round, carded a level-par final round in hot and humid conditions to finish on ten-under-par. That was two shots better than LET rookies Casey Danielson from the United States and Marita Engzelius from Norway, who shared second place with Silvia Bañon from Spain.

--

4. Ross Fisher might have finished in a lowly tie for 46th in the WGC-Mexico Championship but he still produced one of the shots of the week. The 37-year-old Englishman had a hole-in-one early on in his third round, acing the 157-yard par-3 third hole with a 9-iron. Throw in some Mexican commentary and you’ve got just about the perfect video... 

--

5. Steve Stricker resisted the challenge of Scott Dunlap, Gene Sauers and Jerry Kelly to win his first Champions Tour title. The 51-year-old - 12 times a winner on the PGA Tour - carded a four-under-par final round to win the Cologuard Classic by two shots in Arizona. 

Related Articles - Michelle Wie

Related Articles - george coetzee

Related Articles - Ross Fisher

Related Articles - Steve Stricker

-

Golf News

5 things you might have missed this weekend
Michelle Wie

By bunkered.co.uk

Oh dear! Phil Mickelson mistakes WGC-Mexico leader Sharma for reporter
Phil Mickelson

By Michael McEwan

15 big-name players yet to qualify for The Masters
The Masters

By Martin Inglis

Tiger Woods to continue comeback next week
Tiger Woods

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

Ranked: Top 20 PGA Tour earners who've never won a PGA Tour event
PGA Tour

By bunkered.co.uk

Colombian am Julio Bell cards 93-105 on Web.com Tour
Julio Bell

By Michael McEwan

Women golfers get a raw deal - Goya
Henni Goya

By bunkered.co.uk

Jack Nicklaus stepping back from his golf companies
Jack Nicklaus

By Michael McEwan

New Scottish Golf chief executive announced
Scottish Golf

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Stand closer to the ball
Watch
play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
A narrow stance for a better turn
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below