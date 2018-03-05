5 things you might have missed this weekend

1. Michelle Wie drained a 35-foot birdie putt at the final hole to win the HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club – and, in doing so, snapped a 1,655-day winless drought. The 28-year-old, whose last victory came in the 2014 US Open, had started the final round five shots adrift of leader Nelly Korda but carded a bogey-free 65 to win by a shot from Korda, Brooke Henderson, Danielle Kang and Jenny Shin. It was Wie’s fifth career LPGA title.

2. For the fifth time in its six-year history, the Tschwane Open was won by a South African. George Coetzee, the winner of the tournament in 2015, repeated the trick this year, holding off Sam Horsfield of England by two shots at Waterkloof. It gave Coetzee his fourth European Tour title and his first since the 2015 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open

3. England’s Meghan Maclaren claimed the Women’s New South Wales Open to secure her first Ladies European Tour title in Australia. The 23-year-old from Northamptonshire, who led going into the final round, carded a level-par final round in hot and humid conditions to finish on ten-under-par. That was two shots better than LET rookies Casey Danielson from the United States and Marita Engzelius from Norway, who shared second place with Silvia Bañon from Spain.

4. Ross Fisher might have finished in a lowly tie for 46th in the WGC-Mexico Championship but he still produced one of the shots of the week. The 37-year-old Englishman had a hole-in-one early on in his third round, acing the 157-yard par-3 third hole with a 9-iron. Throw in some Mexican commentary and you’ve got just about the perfect video...

5. Steve Stricker resisted the challenge of Scott Dunlap, Gene Sauers and Jerry Kelly to win his first Champions Tour title. The 51-year-old - 12 times a winner on the PGA Tour - carded a four-under-par final round to win the Cologuard Classic by two shots in Arizona.

