There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf News£5m Carnoustie upgrade set for Easter opening

Golf News

£5m Carnoustie upgrade set for Easter opening

By Bunkered Golf Magazine10 January, 2018
Carnoustie
Carnoustie

The construction of a brand new £5m community facility at Carnoustie Golf Links, made possible with support from the Royal Bank of Scotland, is set to open this Easter.

The extension is expected to bring an additional 20 jobs to the area through the introduction of a world-class 100-cover bar and restaurant.

The funding package will also see seven state-of-the-art golf simulators installed within the building to allow visitors the chance to play some of the world’s most famous courses.

Carnoustie1

New locker rooms and caddie facilities will be installed in addition to the creation of a new pro shop. The extension will open in March, ahead of the 147th Open, which is being held on the Championship Course in July.

Michael Wells, chief executive at Carnoustie Golf Links, said: “Our new world-class facilities aim to make golf as accessible as possible to the public and we’d encourage anyone, from novice to pro, to come along and experience Carnoustie.

Carnoustie2

“Seven new golf simulators will allow local golfers, visitors and people trying golf for the first time to experience the drama of the Championship course indoors before deciding to test their skills on the real thing.

“Whether you decide to tee it up on the historic links or not, everyone can enjoy a great atmosphere and great food at our brand-new restaurant.”

Ben Honeyman, relationship director at the Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “Carnoustie Golf Links has a long golfing heritage and is a significant draw for tourism in the area. The new facilities will allow the club to continue to improve its offering and make the game as accessible as possible for those looking to get into golf.”

Related Articles - Carnoustie

Related Articles - Scottish News

-

Golf News

£5m Carnoustie upgrade set for Easter opening
Carnoustie

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Thomas Pieters on strokeplay: 'I can get a bit uninterested'
Thomas Pieters

By Martin Inglis

Golf by far the most boring sport to watch - poll

By Martin Inglis

PREVIEW EurAsia Cup: Everything you need to know
EurAsia Cup

By Martin Inglis

Tiger Woods' ex opens up on their relationship
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE David Leadbetter makes bold claim about Tiger Woods
David Leadbetter

By Martin Inglis

Punter lumps ludicrous sum on Tiger Woods to win The Masters
Tiger Woods

By Martin Inglis

24 golf tweets that made us laugh out loud in 2017
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

EXCLUSIVE Michael Campbell to make European Tour return in 2018
Michael Campbell

By Martin Inglis

A 'World Tour' is inevitable, says European Tour pro
Laurie Canter

By Martin Inglis

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Stop the hands from flipping over
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s takeaway tips
Watch
play button
A very individual golf swing and lesson
Watch
play button
A quick drill from Denis Pugh that will help your game
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below