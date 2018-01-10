£5m Carnoustie upgrade set for Easter opening

The construction of a brand new £5m community facility at Carnoustie Golf Links, made possible with support from the Royal Bank of Scotland, is set to open this Easter.



The extension is expected to bring an additional 20 jobs to the area through the introduction of a world-class 100-cover bar and restaurant.

The funding package will also see seven state-of-the-art golf simulators installed within the building to allow visitors the chance to play some of the world’s most famous courses.

New locker rooms and caddie facilities will be installed in addition to the creation of a new pro shop. The extension will open in March, ahead of the 147th Open, which is being held on the Championship Course in July.

Michael Wells, chief executive at Carnoustie Golf Links, said: “Our new world-class facilities aim to make golf as accessible as possible to the public and we’d encourage anyone, from novice to pro, to come along and experience Carnoustie.

“Seven new golf simulators will allow local golfers, visitors and people trying golf for the first time to experience the drama of the Championship course indoors before deciding to test their skills on the real thing.

“Whether you decide to tee it up on the historic links or not, everyone can enjoy a great atmosphere and great food at our brand-new restaurant.”

Ben Honeyman, relationship director at the Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “Carnoustie Golf Links has a long golfing heritage and is a significant draw for tourism in the area. The new facilities will allow the club to continue to improve its offering and make the game as accessible as possible for those looking to get into golf.”